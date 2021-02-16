Girls basketball: St. Albert routs Fremont-Mills in regional quarterfinal

TABOR — The St. Albert Saintes are moving on in the postseason after winning a Class 1A - Region 4 Quarterfinal on the road over Fremont Mills, 57-36.

On a frigid Tuesday night, St. Albert came out red-hot and aggressive, scoring the first eight points of the night. The early spurt was propelled by five early offensive rebounds.

The Knights fought back with a 10-5 run to end the first quarter to get back in the game. The Saintes regained some distance in the second quarter thanks to a 9-2 run to close the first half.

“Early in the game we really pounded the boards well,” Saintes head coach Dick Wettengel said. “We got some nice offensive rebounds that led to some putbacks and got a little bit of a lead, a bit of a cushion in the second quarter. They hung around for a bit, but then we really finished the second quarter which turned out to be a really nice run.”

The Saintes came out of the break with their foot on the gas, starting the third with a 8-2 run, and outscored the Knights 14-4 in the quarter.

St. Albert, led by Allie Petry’s double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds ran away from the Knights two win their second road playoff game.