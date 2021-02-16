Girls basketball: St. Albert routs Fremont-Mills in regional quarterfinal

TABOR — The St. Albert Saintes are moving on in the postseason after winning a Class 1A - Region 4 Quarterfinal on the road over Fremont Mills, 57-36.
On a frigid Tuesday night, St. Albert came out red-hot and aggressive, scoring the first eight points of the night. The early spurt was propelled by five early offensive rebounds.
The Knights fought back with a 10-5 run to end the first quarter to get back in the game. The Saintes regained some distance in the second quarter thanks to a 9-2 run to close the first half.
“Early in the game we really pounded the boards well,” Saintes head coach Dick Wettengel said. “We got some nice offensive rebounds that led to some putbacks and got a little bit of a lead, a bit of a cushion in the second quarter. They hung around for a bit, but then we really finished the second quarter which turned out to be a really nice run.”
The Saintes came out of the break with their foot on the gas, starting the third with a 8-2 run, and outscored the Knights 14-4 in the quarter.
St. Albert, led by Allie Petry’s double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds ran away from the Knights two win their second road playoff game.
“Our girls’ focus coming out of the locker room in the second half was really good and we kept our foot on the gas,” Wettengel said. “Allie (Petry) was a game-time decision on whether or not we’d start her or not because of her foot. She’s been feeling better every day and going just half the time in practice. This game she said it was feeling good as she warmed up so we went ahead and started her, and she had a whale of a game.”
Wettengel also had praise for Allison Narmi, Makenna Shepard and the team as a whole.
“Makenna Shepard also did a great job directing our offense. We got a lot of fast breaks so it’s good to have her quickness lead that charge. She was also locked on to their leading scorer. She did a great job defending,” Wettengel said. “Allison Narmi had a really solid game as well. She made some timely buckets and got a lot of those early rebounds for us. We had contributions from pretty much everyone tonight.”
St. Albert will play at Logan-Magnolia on Friday.
“We know that they will be well prepared,” Wettengel said. “Derek (Sonderland) is a very sound coach. He’ll have a great game plan for his team, and we’re going to have to come up with our own great game plan as we scout and watch their film. We expect a dogfight. I think it’s going to be a great game.”
SA (9-12) 13 16 14 14--57
FM (11-9) 10 8 4 14--36
SA: Allie Petry 23, Allison Narmi 10, Lauren Williams 8, Carly McKeever 6, Pearl Reisz 4, Lena Rosionec 4, Missy Evezic 2.
FM: Izzy Weldon 9, Katelyn Driskell 7, Teagan Ewalt 6, Kenna Howard 5, Chloe Kirchert 4, Amanda Morgan 3, Ellie Switzer 2.