GIRLS BASKETBALL: Titans defense rules in win over Monarchs

Class 4A No. 15 Lewis Central used dominating defense in the first half that allowed just four first-half points to beat Denison-Schleswig 52-24 on Tuesday night in Council Bluffs.

“We asked the girls to come out and play with energy,” Titans coach Chris Hanafan said. “We played very well defensively, especially in that first half, it transitioned into our offense which led to some breakout points, and just moved the ball really well early in that first half. But, the main thing was definitely our defense again. It put a lot of pressure on them and it made a big difference for us.”

The Titans got off to a hot start starting the game on an 8-0 run before the Monarchs sank a free throw to get on the board. The Titans followed that up with a 13-0 run that spanned through the midpoint of the first quarter through the first two minutes of the second quarter.

The Monarchs didn’t sink their first shot from the floor until 2:36 remained in the second quarter, only to have the Titans respond again with a 7-0 run to cap off the first half.

“I think our 2-3 defense can shut down anybody,” Brooke Larsen said. “When we run it well, it’s amazing. It’s all about communication and our communication was good tonight and we’re very good at that. We all blend very well together to make this defense work.”

The Monarchs found some rhythm to keep pace in the second half, but the deficit was too large to overcome as the Titans held on for a strong win.

Larsen led the Titan with 17 points, Lucy Scott had 10 points and Anna Strohmeier had eight points.

“Our girls played hard, our defense was stellar in that first half,” Hanafan said. “It seemed like we were getting a hand on every pass of theirs. We changed some things in the second half, just cause we wanted to work on some things and it was good for us to be able to do that. I got to credit these girls, they play hard, and there’s never a time where they don’t.”

The Titans will now prepare to host Shenandoah on Friday at 6 p.m.

Denison-Schleswig (2-10) 1 3 12 8 – 24

Lewis Central (10-3) 18 13 13 8 – 52