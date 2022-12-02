GIRLS BASKETBALL: Titans trample Tigers in conference opener

Class 4A No. 9 Lewis Central girls basketball’s full-court pressure made it a long night for Red Oak. Despite a slow start for the offense, the Titans pulled away to a 56-5 win on Friday night in Council Bluffs.

The Titans only allowed the Tigers one field goal for the whole game as they cruised to their second win. The offense took a while to get going but eventually found its way thanks to L.C.’s high-pressure defense.

“After having a week off I think we were a little rusty offensively,” Titans coach Chris Hanafan said. “Sometimes the defense is what needs to kickstart your offense and we were able to do that tonight. ”

Both teams struggled to put up points in the first four-minute of the game as the Titans managed just five points in this span. However, the Titans began finding their stroke and held the Tigers scoreless through the opening quarter to a 13-0 lead.

The Titans kept the pressure and kept heating up offensively as they made their first three three-point shots after not making any in the first quarter. The Titans would make six treys in the first half leading to a commanding 39-1 lead at the half.

“We have a new press that we’re running this year,” junior Lucy Scott said. “I think it’s been working really with us being a young and athletic team. It created a lot of steals for us, and then later we switched to a 2-3 zone, which went really well for us too as it created a lot of turnovers.”

Scott led the Titans and all scorers with 10 points.

More of the same ensued in the second half as the Titans didn’t allow a field goal shot from the floor until 12 seconds remained in the ball game. Hanafan was pleased with how the defense performed and helped spark the offense.

“Our effort was great,” Hanafan said. “The girls were doing a lot of good things that we ask them to do, they play hard and are just doing a lot of good things early in the season, and we just have to continue to get better and keep doing these things correctly.”

Lewis Central will be back in action on Monday when they host Thomas Jefferson at 6 p.m.

Red Oak (0-3) 0 1 2 2 – 5

Lewis Central (2-0) 13 26 8 10 – 56