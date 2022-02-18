Girls Basketball: Underwood rolls past IKM-Manning

The Underwood girls basketball rolled to a 61-20 win against IKM-Manning in a Class 2A Region 8 semifinal at home Friday night.

“We really wanted to come out and start aggressive, quick, get out early and take the lead,” Eagles head coach Jasmyn Flynn said. “We’ve been working on our defense a lot, our rotations. We’ve been executing what we’ve been practicing. Our defense fueled our offense tonight.”

Flynn said her team is hitting their stride at the right time, sharpening skills as the postseason progresses.

“The girls have really bought in and we are playing our best basketball right now,” she said.

Senior Kendra Kuck led Class 2A No. 14 Underwood with a game-high 15 points. Sophomore Alizabeth Jacobsen scored 12 and junior Aliyah Humphrey scored 11.

“They played hard the entire game. They led by example, they led with their voices,” Flynn said. “They share the ball and they’re just really good players for our team and they make their teammates better, and they did that tonight.”

The Underwood coach also credited the rest of her team, mentioning players that come off the bench.

“We couldn’t do what we do without them,” she said.

“We’re having a lot of fun right now,” Flynn added about the game.

Underwood advances to the Region 8 final against Treynor at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Lewis Central in Council Bluffs. The Eagles and Cardinals split their two regular season matchups.

“We just have to stay out of our own heads. Show up, stay disciplined and compete,” Flynn said about what it’ll take to win the rubber match.

IKM-Manning (8-15) 6 4 6 4 — 20

Underwood (21-2) 17 23 15 6 — 61

IKMM: Morgan Hanson 5, Bianca Cadwell 6, Macie Doyel 3, Mabel Langel 6

U: Aliyah Humphrey 11, Leah Hall 9, Tieler Hull 6, Kendra Kuck 15, Ali Fletcher 6, Alizabeth Jacobsen 12, Hailey Stangle 2.

