Girls Basketball: Warriors hold off Lynx

Class 3A No. 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls basketball held off Abraham Lincoln’s fourth-quarter rally to defeat the Lynx 46-37 on Friday evening in Sergeant Bluff.

The Lynx kept pace with the Warriors in the first half, but Sergeant Bluff-Luton outscored A.L. by a dozen points to build a 17-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. Lynx coach Chad Schaa said some early defensive troubles allowed the Warriors to go on a run to put the Lynx in a hole.

“We just had some lapses in our defense which gave them some easy looks,” Schaa said. “And we tried everything, we tried mixing up our defense in the third quarter, but they just did an excellent job of finishing their shots.”

The Lynx weren’t going to go down quietly though. The Lynx made a run of their own and outscored the Warriors 16-8 in the fourth quarter to make things interesting late, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.

“We started to make some shots in the fourth quarter,” Schaa said. “We played with a little more urgency, and we also changed up our press, we made our pressure go full-court which forced them into some turnovers and quicker shots and that really benefited us.”

Senior Baylie Girres led the scoring for the Lynx with 16 points and seven rebounds, while senior Jacee Tindall added another 10 points for the Lynx.

Abraham Lincoln (8-7) 6 10 5 16 -- 37

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (15-2) 15 6 17 8 -- 46