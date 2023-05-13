The Riverside girls golf team earned a spot in the regional final meet after squeaking by in the top three results of their region.

With a team score of 446, Riverside’s team earned third overall at Friday’s Class 1A Region B first round of regionals to earn a spot in the regional final next week.

Leading the Bulldogs was Addison Brink, who shot an 87. Behind her was Kia Meek with 109, Autumn Bennett with 120, Jadyn Beckman scored 130, Akia Turney a 158, and Jayden Carrigan with 161.

While the Saintes didn’t qualify as a team, as they placed fourth with a score of 488, Alexis Narmi placed sixth individually to earn a spot in the regional final meet.

Tri-Center placed fifth as a team with 498 and didn’t have any individuals qualify for the regional final.

In Class 2A Region 2A, Underwood and Treynor did not make the cut team-wise for the regional final. However, Underwood’s Mary Stephens finished as the meet’s runner-up with a score of 91, six strokes behind the champion, to earn an individual spot at the regional final.

The regional final meet for the area’s Class 1A teams will be on Wednesday at Crestwood Hills Golf Course in Anita.

Stephens will compete in the Class 2A Regional final on Wednesday in Carroll at the Carroll Municipal Golf Course.