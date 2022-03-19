GIRLS GOLF: Lynx girls golf looking forward to 2022

The Abraham Lincoln Lynx girls golf team is getting ready for what looks to be a solid 2022 season.

“I’m really looking forward to this season,” Lynx coach Jason Smith said. “Last year was rebuild mode for us after the missed COVID-19 season, essentially starting from scratch. We have almost all our top golfers returning, so we should be much improved.”

The young Lynx team has just one upperclassman in senior Lauren Hansen. With that in mind, Smith expects to see good improvement this season from last spring and loves the potential he sees with this group.

“We have great numbers this year and are very young,” Smith said. “14 of our 15 golfers are freshmen or sophomores. The future is bright with this many young players. It’s hard to say which ones of the new golfers will work their way toward varsity, but Teagann Mailey has shown some flashes in our first few practices.”

Despite having lots of youth this year, there’s still some returning experience in this group. Smith has already been seeing improvement with these girls. Smith says this team looks to continue trending upwards and improve their position within the Missouri River Conference and city standings.

“Our goals are to improve our standing in both the city and conference,” Smith said. “We want those who are returning golfers to show growth from last year to this year, and for our new golfers to improve each time out.

“Statistically our top returners are Lauren (Hansen), Jayden Hargrave, and Samantha Richard. All three of those girls are really good athletes who are relatively new to the game and looking to make big gains this year. Reagan Haats got a late start last season and showed a lot of potential as well.

“We also have Lily Knau and Claire Schoening returning who are showed a lot of growth last season and are great for our team spirit and keeping us loose before meets.”

Abraham Lincoln’s first meet is scheduled for March 31 in an 11-team tournament at Dodge Riverside Golf Course in Council Bluffs at 10 a.m.