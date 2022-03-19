GIRLS GOLF: Yellow Jackets fly into new golf season

The Thomas Jefferson girls golf team is gearing up for the upcoming 2022 season and is eager to get another golf season going.

“I’m excited about the season,” Yellow Jackets coach Robert Dittmer said. “We are looking forward to competing against a quality schedule.”

With a challenging schedule, comes some big goals. Some key leadership returning, and some promising underclassmen in the fold, Dittmer looks forward to seeing this team battle it out on the greens and fairways.

“Chrisha Doss is a senior who has played every year,” Dittmer said. “She will continue playing in college next year. She is talented, and we’re looking for strong leadership from her as well. Makenzie Sivard and Kiley Walton are some newcomers who appear ready to work hard and contribute to our team.”

Dittmer went on to speak about the team goal for the Yellow Jackets as well as one of their golfer’s individual goals.

“As a team, our goal is to get better throughout the season,” he said. “Chrisha has lofty individual goals, including repeating as all-conference. She can compete with the best in the city and our conference, but she is really buying in, and putting the process above results.”

Thomas Jefferson’s first meet is scheduled for March 31 at Dodge Riverside at 10 a.m. in an 11-team tournament.