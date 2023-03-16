The Abraham Lincoln girl's golf team is ready to begin a new season. With another young bunch of golfers, the Lynx are eager to see their improvement on the green as they begin practices.

“We are still a very young team so our goal is to show improvement from last year for all our returning players,” Lynx coach Jason Smith said. “We also set the goal of winning the city meet and improving our standing in the Missouri River Conference.”

Smith is happy with how his team has been approaching these goals early, while some unexpected challenges have already presented themselves to the Lynx.

“Our main challenge is inexperience, but we have great numbers and great kids who all work very hard and will show great improvement. Sadly, another challenge for us is that Teagann Mailey, one of the top freshmen in our conference last season, was injured in the offseason and won't be able to participate this season," Smith said. "We look forward to having her back in 2024.”

Losing a key athlete before the season starts can be disheartening, but the Lynx still have plenty of quality leadership in the fold. Smith listed off some of those team leaders and spoke a bit more about his expectations for this year's squad.

“Jayden Hargrave, Samantha Richard, Lily Knau and Clarie Schoening will be our team leaders as our juniors who have been in the program for three years,” Smith said. “Jayden and Sam are our top returning scores and we expect to see them continue to grow and improve this season and improve their standing in the city and conference.

“Lily is kind of like our Swiss Army knife who can play anywhere from our 1-6, just willing to play wherever we need her from meet to meet. Claire is our hype girl. She brings a ton of positivity and enthusiasm to our team and is always encouraging her teammates to do their best. She is another member of our team that is willing to do whatever it takes to help us win.”

The Lynx’s first meet will be on April 4 at Dodge Riverside Golf Club for the Lynx Girls Golf 9-hole invitational. The meet is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.