It’s hard to believe some of the success the Treynor girl’s soccer program has had in its 10-year history. With a 10-year combined record of 78-34-1, the Treynor girl’s soccer program has learned how to win and win often.

In 2023, the Cardinals have a new coach leading this already successful program as they expect more of the same with an experienced team.

“I am excited to welcome a large group of freshman players, along with the continued excellence in leadership of our veteran girls,” first-year Cardinals coach Rachel Schott said. “Our vision for the season will be focusing on strength, conditioning and technique.

“Our multifaceted group has already delivered peak performance throughout the off-season in open gyms, which will lead us to a record year and success at the highest level.”

Last year the Cardinal’s season ended one win shy of earning a trip to Des Moines and the state tournament at Cownie Park. Instead of challenging the team to use that as fuel, Schott sees the talent and experience back in the fold and sees this as an opportunity for this team to achieve big goals this season.

“I do not see hurdles or challenges, but instead opportunities. This squad has the opportunity to learn the sport from a seasoned female player and carry the tradition of past teams,” she said. “It isn’t a challenge we will face, but instead one our competitors won’t see coming.”

The good news for the Cardinals is their number-one scorer from last season is back for her senior season after scoring 26 goals and accounting for 22 assists. However, the team’s second scorer from last season Peyton Scott graduated, leaving a hole in the offense that needs to be filled.

Their goalkeeper from last season, Mackenzie Emmart, was also one of the five graduates from last year’s team, thus leaving a big spot open between the posts.

However, the Cardinals bring back all but five players from last year’s roster. With that in mind, the Cardinals believe together they can not only fill that gap but exceed last year’s success as a team.

“I am excited to bring three team captains to this season,” Schott said. “Statistically speaking, these girls level the playing field, and instead of a team of “me,” we will be focusing on the team of “us.” For society, cardinals symbolize joy and hope. This season will, no doubt, ignite the same energy. As Joe Paterno said, “It’s the crest on the front, not the name on the back.”

The Cardinals open their season on March 27 against Missouri Valley at 5:30 p.m. in Treynor. The Cardinals will also scrimmage against Lewis Central on March 23 at Titan Stadium at 7 p.m.