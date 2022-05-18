GIRLS SOCCER: Eagles blank Lady Vikes

Class 1A No. 6 Underwood girls soccer only needed less than an hour’s worth of game time to pass its first postseason test against AHSTW. The Eagles beat the Lady Vikes 10-0 on Wednesday afternoon in Underwood.

The Eagles set an early lead and then never let up as the game went along. Underwood coach Tyler Nelson was very pleased with how well the girls played.

“They looked very sharp on both sides of the ball,” Nelson said. “Everyone out there completed great passes and communicated really well. Their growth has really shown throughout this season, and rightfully so, everyone is very happy right now.

“They came into this game very sharp, very focused and they have the team mentality down, and that’s the main thing I care about. They look very good right now and we're excited about what we can do yet.”

The Eagles scored two quick goals within the first 15 minutes of the game to set an early tempo. The Eagles then scored four more before the game went into halftime for a commanding 6-0 lead.

The Eagles came out looking to bring the game to a close quickly in the second half and did just that. Just barely 15 minutes into the second half Underwood had netted four more to win the game via the mercy rule.

Leading the scoring for the Eagles was Tieler Hull who scored a hat trick. Hull and the Eagles were happy to score the final four goals quickly to not prolong their first-round game.

“We came out and took care of business and we’re excited about this win and for our next game,” Hull said. “We wanted to close it out early because the longer you play the harder it gets for you at the end, so we prefer to just get things done right away and move on to the next one.

Our goal is to make it to state, but we know it’s important to take it one game at a time. It’s great to get this first game, but we got two more to go.”

Other scorers for Underwood include Georgia Paulson and Haley Stangl, who each scored two goals. Ava Brensel, Macey Johnson, and Raegan Ward each scored one goal apiece.

Underwood now advances to the regional semifinal where they will play St. Albert, who beat Harlan 3-2. The Eagles will play the Saintes in Underwood on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

AHSTW (0-15) 0 0 – 0

Underwood (11-2) 6 4 – 10