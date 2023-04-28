Underwood 3 Tri-Center 0: The Class 1A No.6 Eagles, bounced back from a defeat earlier this week by shutting out the Trojans in Underwood.

Georgia Paulson scored twice and Tieler Hull scored once, and both girls had one assist on the day as well.

Tri-Center (6-6) 0 0 – 0

Underwood (6-2) 2 1 – 3

Treynor 4 Logan-Magnolia 0: The Cardinals shut out the Panthers at home as Jozie Lewis, Karlie Miller, Ellie Kinsella, and Morgan Brown had goals for Treynor in the win. Treynor improves to 3-4 on the season.

Bishop Heelan 5 Lewis Central 0: Class 1A No. 7 Bishop Haelan made it a difficult day for Class 2A No. 7 Lewis Central as they shut down the Titans in Sioux City.

The loss snaps a seven-game win streak for the Titans.

Lewis Central (7-3) 0 0 – 0

Bishop Heelan (8-3) 4 1 – 5

Missouri Valley 4 AHSTW 3: The Lady Vikes kept pace with the Lady Reds in the first half, but couldn’t answer in the second half after Missouri Valley regained the lead.

Missouri Valley (3-5) 3 1 – 4

AHSTW (0-8) 3 0 – 3