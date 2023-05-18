Class 1A No. 5 Underwood took the first step in what they hope will be a big postseason run as they rolled by Missouri Valley 8-0 on Wednesday evening.

The Eagles in both halves found the net four times, but even that doesn’t tell how well the Eagles controlled the tempo of their first postseason challenge as the offense was on full display with 34 shots on goal.

“A win is a win and I think the girls may have been a bit frustrated early, but they straightened it out,” Eagles coach Tyler Nelson said. “They’re great soccer players, they gel really well, and they really passed the ball around well to create a lot of shots, and eventually we started finding the back of the net.”

Leading the Eagles was Georgia Paulson with four goals on the day, though the game had its rough points Paulson and the Eagles were overall pleased with the game and getting the win to advance to the regional semifinal.

“It’s a really good win for us,” Paulson said. “It’s not our best game, but we finished strong. We all play like sisters out here, it’s super fun and we’re positive with each other and build off each other and I couldn’t do this without them.”

Making the score sheet in the win over Missouri Valley was Tieler Hull, who scored twice, Lola Paulson and Mallorie Leaders each scored a goal as well.

However, the Eagles have bigger goals than just having a chance to return to state. This team, having tasted the state semifinal round last year is hungry for more and wants to make their push back to Cownie Park with some momentum to do something special this season.

“This team has almost every girl back from last year’s team, minus a few seniors,” Paulson said. “This season, all we’ve done is build more chemistry with each other. The playoffs are here now so we’re ready to come through and make a strong run at state and we’re hoping to make our way to the state final, we know we’re more than capable, and then hopefully bring home a championship. That’s the goal.”

Before any of that has a chance, the Eagles have turned their focus to their next opponent, which will be Kuemper Catholic, who beat Tri-Center 3-2 on the same day. While the Eagles and Knights did not meet in the regular season,

“We just have to stay prepared, stay organized, and play our game,” Nelson said. “We can handle our business throughout the whole postseason if we keep our focus.”

The Eagles and Knights will play in the Class 1A Region 5 semifinal on Tuesday in Underwood at 7 p.m.

Missouri Valley (4-9) 0 0 – 0

Underwood (9-2) 4 4 – 8

Other Scores

Kuemper Catholic 3 Tri-Center 2: After losing to the Trojans 5-0 earlier in the season, the Knight avenged their earlier defeat by edging past TC in Neola in the Class 1A Region 5 quarterfinal.

Lucy Elsener and Rachael Hundtofte scored goals for Tri-Center in the loss. Cassidy Cunningham had one assist.

Kuemper Catholic (12-6) 3 0 – 3

Tri-Center (9-9) 2 0 – 2

Harlan 2 Treynor 1: The Class 1A No. 12 Cyclones brought the Cardinals season to a close in overtime at Merrill Field in Harlan.

Morgan Brown had Treynor’s goal off an assist from Gabby Blanchard.

Treynor (5-9) 1 0 0 – 1

Harlan (14-4) 0 1 1 – 1