Abraham Lincoln, for the fourth year straight, claimed the girl’s soccer city crown on Friday afternoon as they shut out Class 2A No. 10 Lewis Central 6-0 for their fourth straight win.

“We’re starting to click at the right time,” Miller said. “It’s taken us a while to build our chemistry but we’re really coming along and it’s the right time to be peaking.

“You hope in these big-time games that you can have players step up and we saw that today with Liberty, Jazmin, and others. We expect them to lead us, and be the stars and they really were today. ”

The Lynx wasted little time getting on the scoreboard as Jazmin Martinez Rangel booted in the game’s first goal two minutes into the game off an assist from Liberty Bates. Three minutes later Bates netted a goal of her own to make it 2-0 in favor of the Lynx which would be how the score would hold for the rest of the first half.

The Lynx didn’t even need a full minute to extend their lead in the second half, as Bates scored her second in 46th-minute. In the 49th minute, Aubree McCumber scored to make it 4-0, Bates completed the hat trick in the 57th minute, and Martinez-Rangel scored her second and the game’s final goal in the 59th minute.

“They were really coming after us in the first half,” Bates said. “It was encouraging to score quickly in the first half and still score so many times. We’ve been building some good chemistry and it’s great to see it come together.

“It’s great to defend that tile, we’ve held for all three years that I’ve played here, and it’s always good to beat a rival like LC who’s always good.”

“It mostly comes down to our attitude,” Martinez-Rangel said. “We’re always ready to play, we’ve made so many improvements and we saw that pay off today as I think we looked really good on offense today.”

“After watching all the past teams set a high bar, it’s great to continue the traditions and keep the city crown, especially after seeing all the past AL and LC matchups, you really get the feeling of how important this game always is.”

With the win, the Lynx have now won four straight, and are loving how this team is gelling with just over a week left of the regular season.

For the Titans, they have three regular season games left starting with a road trip on Monday at 6 p.m. Jesse Smith says this team has some lesson to take from this defeat, but trusts they can make the final tweaks necessary as the postseason looms closer.

“We struggled to find scoring opportunities tonight and credit AL, does a really good job of getting bigger bodies on you and defends you well,” Smith said. “We still learned a bit about ourselves tonight, this is a tough loss, but credit AL, they really took it to us.

“We’ll focus on trying to make more of our set pieces, but we have a big game on Monday at Harlan, we’ll make some adjustments and get things in ship shape for the postseason.”

Abraham Lincoln will play their next game on Tuesday as they host Sergeant Bluff-Luton at 7:30 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln (10-5) 2 4 – 6

Lewis Central (10-4) 0 0 – 0