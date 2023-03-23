The new season is less than a week away, and Abraham Lincoln girl's soccer is ready to make another run, with another loaded team.

The Lynx fell one win shy of their ultimate goal, after making a run to the Class 3A championship game, but fell 2-0 to Ankeny Centennial. This year with plenty of experience back in the fold, the Lynx’s goals are just as big as last year as they look to make another run for a chance to finish what they started.

“We’ve been climbing the mountain of high expectations and getting closer and closer to the top each season,” Lynx coach Robbie Miller said. “Last season we saw the peak, and we know what it takes to get back. Our goal is to win a state championship and embrace all the work and togetherness it takes to get there.”

Offensively the Lynx will have a hole to fill with last year's team and city-leading scorer Hanna Schimmer now at Iowa Western. Losing other key seniors like Abby Evers, and Page Bracker, among others, leave some big shoes to be filled.

Despite losing these players and others, the Lynx still have plenty of returning firepower and experience.

“We’ve got a lot of players coming back who have lots of varsity experience in a variety of roles. How players adjust and accept bigger roles will have a large impact on whether we can meet our goals. We have a very challenging schedule, especially early in the season, which will help us figure out who we are and how we need to get there.”

Miller went on to list some of the returners who will help lead the team.

“Jazmin Martinez Rangel will lead our team through the midfield and off the field. She has taken ownership of this team, and she’s a great leader. Piper McGuire, coming off an injury and hopefully returning in May, has been a strong voice guiding and helping players move into new roles. Liberty Bates will be our star on offense. We expect her to score and assist lots of goals which she is more than capable of doing.

“Savanna Vanderwerf will continue her dominance between the pipes and be one of the best goalkeepers in the state. Lexy Mayo, Trista Baker, Lilly Bates, Gillian Mathre, Sylvia Stott, Megan Elam, and Kenzie Kvammen will solidify our defense. Haylie Santon, Alli Smith, Taylor Ferguson, Aubree McCumber, and freshman Alli Baumbach will play large roles in our offense.”

After making the state championship game last year, the Lynx know they’re going to get everyone’s best effort as the target on their backs is now as big as it’s been before. The Lynx will have no shortage of challenging opponents either with St. Albert, Ankeny, Ankeny Centennial, Bishop Heelan, and Glenwood for their first five games of the season.

But this is exactly how the Lynx want it as they look to build themselves toward another shot at a title. This team looks forward to the challenges in what should be another thrilling season.

“Our team slogan this year is “Bring the Heat”, Miller said. “We feel like every year we get everyone’s best shot but a runner-up finish has ratcheted those feelings up. We welcome those challenges and want our opponents to bring the heat so we can refine and improve. Growth happens through challenges and difficulties. We want everyone to play their best against us and we are going to bring our best every time. Then we’ll see who can withstand the heat.”

The Lynx will host St. Albert for their first game of the season on March 28 at 5:30 p.m.