GIRLS SOCCER: Lynx break though Yellow Jackets

Class 3A No.3 Abraham Lincoln girls soccer got their offense rolling with the wind for seven second-half goals to beat Thomas Jefferson in an intense inner-city contest 7-0.

While this game is always a big one, there was something extra that added to the meaning of this game this year. You see and feel how bad each team wanted this game as both teams held each other scoreless through the first 40 minutes.

“There’s been some bad blood in the past year or so,” Lynx coach Robbie Miller said. “Needless to say that made this game a big one for both of us, but we’re fine. These games always mean when you meet these inner-city teams and for the first half it was a really great battle. As we said at halftime though, we’re just going to keep putting pressure on them, and eventually, we’ll breakthrough and we did.”

After a scoreless first half, the Lynx slowly built momentum as the second half progressed. Until Paige Bracker kicked in the first goal off a free kick from 25 yards out to put the Lynx up 1-0. Not too long afterward, former Yellow Jacket Abby Evers scored off an assist from Hannah Schimmer in the 51st minute to put the Lynx up by a pair.

The Yellow Jackets stiffened their defense and held the Lynx offense out for a while. However, Schimmer scored her first in the 68th minute to make it 3-0 in favor of A.L. Soon after, Liberty Bates headed in a goal from a cross from Bracker, and Evers found the net again in the 76th minute with a penalty kick.

After hearing some chatter before and after the game, finding the back of the net twice meant something more than any other game.

“They felt really good,” Evers said. “A lot of people here gave me words of support others brought negativity so it made it really nice to put some goals away and show them I’m happy where I am.”

Up 5-0, the Lynx still weren’t done, Schimmer scored the final two goals just 22 seconds apart in the 78th and 79th minute to close the night.

Recording another hat trick was nice but Schimmer says her teammate, Evers was a motivator for her and the rest of the squad to push through this game. Evers played for T.J. last season before transferring to A.L. this year.

“There was some extra tension in this one for sure,” Schimmer said. “Having Abby on our team was a big deal for us and we all wanted to prove to them that we got her.

“I was having a bit of a mental block in the first half, but thanks to the help from my teammates I pulled out of it, and to get a goal for myself and later score two more really boosted us to the win.”

The Lynx will travel to LeMars for their next game on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Thomas Jefferson will head to Underwood on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.

Abraham Lincoln (9-3) 0 7 – 7

Thomas Jefferson (5-5) 0 0 – 0