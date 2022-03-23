GIRLS SOCCER: Lynx look loaded for 2022

After making the state tournament in 2021, the Abraham Lincoln girls soccer team is locked and loaded for 2022 ready to make a big run again.

“Our leadership council of Paige Bracker, Hanna Schimmer, Bella Cain, Jazmin Martinez Rangel, and Piper McGuire have been working hard at building up a positive team culture,” Lynx coach Robbie Miller said. “We are going to have a Four Headed monster in the attack between Hanna, Piper, Abby Evers, and Liberty Bates.

“There will be lots of goals and assists with them as they don’t care who scores as long as we score. Defensively Paige and Megan Elam will set the line ahead of our tremendous goalkeeper Savanna Vanderwerf.”

With so many key pieces returning and some new key pieces joining, it’s easy to understand why this Lynx team is excited about this season and believes that they can not only make a run back to Cownie Park, but win some games there as well.

“This team is hyped and excited to get this season going,” Miller said. “We graduated two seniors last season but have added two tremendous transfers in Abby Evers and Megan Elam coming in along with a talented group of freshmen. There is a lot of optimism going around.

“This team has their eyes set on one goal: End the season with a win in Des Moines on Saturday, June 4th. To get there we’re going to have to put in the work each day and build each other up. We have talent but we’ve got to be a better-unified team than we’ve ever been.”

The Lynx will also have some new faces joining the fold that are expected to make good contributions right away.

“Jazmin Martinez Rangel and Alli Smith have stood as players that have improved a lot over the offseason,” Miller said. “We’ll expect a lot from them this season. Senior Stephanie Smith returns after playing only her freshman year and will add tremendous skill and physicality to our backline.”

While the Lynx return a great deal of talent and experience, they aren’t looking to just cruise and take an easy road to achieve their goals. AL has what Miller calls possibly the Lynx’s toughest schedule ever.

“We have the hardest schedule we’ve ever put together,” Miller said. “We’re playing two reigning state champions in West Des Moines Valley and Omaha Skutt on the same day. We’re playing two state runner-ups in Millard North and Ankeny plus four other state qualifiers.”

All things considered, the Lynx looks forward to a fun season, but also expect there to be bumps along the way. Which is how the Lynx’s season motto was created.

“Our motto for this season is ‘Love Each Other,’” Miller said. “We’re focusing on building each other up and sacrificing for the big goal. We want to celebrate as a team together for all things big and small. We want to be there for each other when things aren’t going the way we want them to.”

The Lynx’s first game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 29 against St. Albert at the YMCA fields in Council Bluffs.