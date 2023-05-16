Class 3A No. 14 Abraham Lincoln in their regular season finale, started slow but found their footing after a week-long hiatus to defeat Sioux City East 3-0 at Gale Wickersham Stadium on Tuesday evening.

“It was the result we expected,” Lynx coach Robbie Miller said. “Things started a little rough, we had to knock off some rust. There’s been some senior stuff going on, some girls therefore couldn’t make practice so it was a bit of a weird week. So we had to knock off some rust there to start off tonight, but once we got going, we felt like we really controlled the game.”

The first half, though scoreless, started as a back-and-forth possession battle. Both teams invaded each other’s side of the field, but it wasn’t until about halfway through the first half that the Lynx began to build some momentum and create shots on goal.

However, none of the shots made it past the keeper.

It wasn’t until the 48th minute when Liberty Bates broke the tie with a penalty shot to make it 1-0. This goal also had Bates tie the career goal record for Abraham Lincoln.

The score stood still at 1-0 until the 70th minute when Allison Smith booted out of a crowd and into the net. Finally, Megan Elam off a corner kick booted it towards the goal, and her kick was too hot for the keeper to handle as it bounced into the net to cap off the 3-0 win.

“I didn’t even know it was going in,” Elam said. “I was initially trying to get to Liberty to get her the career goal record, and to be honest, I didn’t expect that to go in, but I guess I got a goal on my stats now.

“It was a struggle for those first 20 minutes, but once we got our flow things just came together,” Smith added. “I think Liberty and I connected well along with the rest of the team in the second half, and just kept working hard and broke through in the second half.”

With the win, the Lynx now turn their focus to the postseason as they ride a six-game win streak. After taking a week off between their last two games, Miller was happy to get one more game in against a quality opponent before marching into regionals.

“It was good to play a good opponent right before the playoffs to knock that rust so we didn’t get surprised in the playoffs,” Miller said. “We turning it up now. We’re finally healthy, we’ve dealt with injuries all year and tonight was the healthiest we’ve been all year. We’re ready to bring the heat. It’s taken a bit to get here, but we’re going to be firing on all cylinders this postseason and are breaking down film already. We’re going to be walking in tall.”

The Lynx will host Des Moines Roosevelt on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Gale Wickersham Stadium for the regional semifinal.

Sioux City East (7-4) 0 0 – 0

Abraham Lincoln (11-5) 0 3 – 3