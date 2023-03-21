Experience and expectations are high this season for Glenwood girls' soccer, and with the season less than a week away the excitement is growing as the Rams hope for a big run this season.

“We are looking forward to having a great season. Our goals for the season include having a winning season, being conference champions and making it to the state tournament,” Rams coach Amy Benson said.

The Rams return all of their top five scorers from last season, including senior Nora Dougherty, who led the team with 33 goals last season. Senior Molly Williams also returns after leading the Rams with 14 assists last year.

The Rams will look for new leadership at goalkeeper, though, as Grace Nightser graduated. Incoming junior McKenna Koehler did play some minutes between the posts last season.

“We have a very talented group of returning players including the top returning scorer in the conference (Nora Dougherty) and top returning assist maker (Molly Williams),” Benson said. “We return other strong offensive players, including Alaina Meads, Ava Scott, Jaylynn Floyd, Ashley Aust, and Ryley Nebel.”

Benson went on to mention some names that should make this year’s team formidable on the defensive side as well.

“We are also returning key defensive players including Lydia Fuoss, Hallee Lincoln, Faith Weber, Audrey Neiman, McKenna Koehler and Julia Nightser,” Benson said. "In addition, we look forward to seeing the impact our incoming freshman will have on our team."

The Rams know they’re not the only team in the always challenging Hawkeye 10 Conference with big aspirations, thus obtaining some of their goals will not be easy, but will build them towards their goals.

“We have a lot of talented teams in the Hawkeye 10 Conference that will push us in pursuit of our goals,” Benson said. “We will also face some other non-conference teams who are very talented.

“We look forward to the challenges these teams will present. We also have some key positions to fill in from last season's graduating seniors. We are excited about the talent our returning players have to fill those positions. Facing these challenges and hurdles will help prepare us for the postseason.”

The Rams open their season on Tuesday at Sioux City West for a 6 p.m. game. The Ram’s first home game is scheduled for April 3 against Atlantic for a 7 p.m. start.