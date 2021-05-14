 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls soccer regional brackets released
0 comments

Girls soccer regional brackets released

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20210428_spo_algirlssoccer_2

Lynx players celebrate following a goal from Abraham Lincoln’s Piper McGuire (18) late in the second half on Tuesday.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

City and area girl soccer teams now know the path to the state tournament after regional brackets were released on Thursday.

Abraham Lincoln earned the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A Region 1 where it will play the winner of Sioux City North and Sioux City West.

Thomas Jefferson will play Sioux City East on June 2 with the winner of those two games facing off.

Lewis Central is the highest-seeded team in the Class 2A Region 2 bracket and will play the winner of Harlan and Denison-Schleswig. Glenwood is the two seed and that bracket and awaits the winner of Panorama and Atlantic.

St. Albert finds itself in the Class 1A Region 2 bracket. It will play at Underwood in the quarterfinals. Riverside and AHSTW will play in that same bracket for a right to play Treynor in the quarterfinals. Other schools in the region include Missouri Valley, Logan-Magnolia, East Sac County and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.

Tri-Center is the No. 1 seed in the Class 1A Region 1 and will play Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the first round. Sioux Center, Western Christian, Bishop Heelan, MOC-Floyd Valley, Unity Christian and West Sioux are the other team in the region.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert