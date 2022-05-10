 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS SOCCER

GIRLS SOCCER: Saintes Spoil Jackets Senior Day; Eagles beat Monarch in 65 minutes

St. Albert Saintes Logo

St. Albert 2, Thomas Jefferson 0

St. Albert girls soccer ended a five-game skid by earning a big inner-city win over Thomas Jefferson at Gale Wickersham Stadium on Monday evening.

Sophomores Ella Klusman and Paige Sundberg each scored a goal for the Saintes in the win over the Yellow Jackets.

While the Saintes finally ended their skid, the Yellow Jackets have now fallen in the last three games, and six of the last seven games.

Thomas Jefferson will look to get back into the win column as they head north to face Sioux City North at 6:30 p.m.

St. Albert played the next day at Logan-Magnolia. The Saintes will play at Class 1A No. 4 Sioux City Heelan on Saturday at 1 p.m.

St. Albert (6-9) 1 1 – 2

Thomas Jefferson (6-8) 0 0 – 0

Eagles beat Monarch in 65 minutes 

Underwood 10, Denison-Schleswig 0

Six different players scored for the Eagles to roll by the Monarchs in Underwood on Monday evening.

Leading the Eagle’s scoring spree was freshman Macey Johnson who had three goals and her freshman teammate Tieler Hul had two goals and had an assist as well. Sophomore Georgia Paulson also scored two goals. Sophomores Koryn Trede, Raegan Ward, and Ava Brensel each scored a goal for the Eagles.

The Eagles will be back in action on Friday when they host AHSTW for a 5:30 p.m. game.

Denison-Schleswig (4-10) 0 0 – 0

Underwood (9-2) 4 6 – 10

