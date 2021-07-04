Girls soccer stars shine bright in Council Bluffs

There have been a lot of talented girls soccer players to come through Council Bluffs through the years and this past season was no exception.

The current group of players includes two players that have committed to play at Division-I programs and two teams that qualified for the state tournament — Lewis Central and Abraham Lincoln.

Thomas Jefferson and St. Albert also had successful seasons coming one game away from making the trip for the state tournament in Des Moines.

The Lynx finished the season with a record of 16-4, The Yellow Jackets went 10-8, Lewis Central tallied a 17-3 record and St. Albert ended 9-10. That’s a combined 52-25 record for the city teams.

On top of great team performances, many individuals had successful seasons as well.

This year’s all-city team is made up of five seniors, three juniors, two sophomores and one freshman.

The following players have made the 2021 Council Bluffs All-City soccer team.

Goalkeeper

Hannah Belt, Thomas Jefferson, senior: Hannah Belt moved between the pipes from her normal forward position, for her final season, in hopes of giving the Yellow Jackets a boost on defense.