Girls soccer: Tigers pounce on Cardinals in state quarterfinals

Treynor finished the game with nine shots on goal and senior goalkeeper Callie Copperstone finished with 17 saves.

The game was a rematch from earlier in the season. Treynor won the first meeting on May 1, 2-1, in a tournament in Denison.

Jones said Gilbert changed its attitude after six of its seven losses came by one goal, overtime or in shootouts.

"We played them earlier in the season and the same weather same thing," he said. "We were down some starters and stuff. It was a gutsy game just like this one. We expected this game from them. They're an incredibly talented soccer team and deserve all the accolades for the year.

"We just have lately decided we're going to win, and if we don't win, by God we're going to play as good as we can and the other team is going to know they played the best team they have. We just stuck our foot in the ground and said, 'This is enough.'"

Treynor ends the season with a 17-2 record with its only losses coming to Gilbert and Abraham Lincoln. This was the final game for seven seniors - Copperstone, Kellar, Malloy Helvie, Livia White, Evyn Eblen, Rachael Phelps and Emma Ehmke.

Despite losing seven seniors, Jacobson hopes this is the first of many state trips for Treynor.