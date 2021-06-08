Girls soccer: Tigers pounce on Cardinals in state quarterfinals

DES MOINES -- Treynor girls soccer couldn't have drawn up a better start to its first trip to the Class 1A state soccer tournament -- senior Alyssa Kellar scored the opening goal of the game in the second minute on a shot from nearly 30 yards out.
The excitement didn't last for long as Treynor saw its season come to an end on Tuesday in a 5-2 quarterfinal loss to Gilbert at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
"Hats off to Gilbert," Treynor head coach Shane Jacobson said. "They're a heck of a team. They're well organized, well coached. I think the score was a little closer than what it was. But, we gave it everything we had. I'm proud of these girls. At least we broke that barrier now and got to state. Hopefully, the program can keep growing from here."
After scoring the opening goal, Gilbert responded just seconds later when junior Natalie Rudman snuck the ball past the goalkeeper to even the score.
The Tigers took the lead for good in the 17th minute when Rudman found senior Mary Thatcher on a through ball who scored the go-ahead goal.
The 2-1 scoreline lasted until the second half, when Rudman scored her second goal of the game in the 46th minute to give Gilbert a two-goal advantage.
Gilbert head coach Danny Jones gave a lot of credit to Rudman for her performance.
"Nat is a force of nature on the field," he said. "... You must contend with her and even if you do, she has the will to find a way to score. And, she plays defense like nobody else. She tracks back and stops scoring attempts. She is the middle of the field for us. She holds things together."
Both teams locked down on defense over the next 20 minutes, but Treynor breathed hope into the game when Kellar added her second goal of the day off an assist from sophomore Clara Teigland to make the score 3-2.
The Cardinals battled to tie the game but suffered heartbreak when the Tigers scored two goals in the 73rd and 75th minutes. Gilbert freshman Katie O'Brien scored the first goal off an assist from Elle O'Brien and the second was scored by sophomore Sydney Lynch off an assist from Katie O'Brien.
The two goals clinched the 5-2 victory.
"I knew one goal wouldn't decide the game," Jacobson said about the opening goal. "Our offense wasn't quite as fluid as we wanted today. Hats of to Gilbert. We'll be back again.
"... First half we were really focused on a lot of through balls and stuff. We've been working on offense on more build up and we just kind of lost sight of that on the field the first half and kept through balling everything. Of course, they had our number on that. We just needed to play a little differently and just couldn't put it together."
Treynor finished the game with nine shots on goal and senior goalkeeper Callie Copperstone finished with 17 saves.
The game was a rematch from earlier in the season. Treynor won the first meeting on May 1, 2-1, in a tournament in Denison.
Jones said Gilbert changed its attitude after six of its seven losses came by one goal, overtime or in shootouts.
"We played them earlier in the season and the same weather same thing," he said. "We were down some starters and stuff. It was a gutsy game just like this one. We expected this game from them. They're an incredibly talented soccer team and deserve all the accolades for the year.
"We just have lately decided we're going to win, and if we don't win, by God we're going to play as good as we can and the other team is going to know they played the best team they have. We just stuck our foot in the ground and said, 'This is enough.'"
Treynor ends the season with a 17-2 record with its only losses coming to Gilbert and Abraham Lincoln. This was the final game for seven seniors - Copperstone, Kellar, Malloy Helvie, Livia White, Evyn Eblen, Rachael Phelps and Emma Ehmke.
Despite losing seven seniors, Jacobson hopes this is the first of many state trips for Treynor.
"(The seniors) have meant everything," he said. "... I think it will make the rest of them more hungry. I sure hope we'll be back. If I was going to bet, I would bet we would."