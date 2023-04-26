Lewis Central 12 Creston 0: The Class 2A No. 8 Titans pounded the Panthers, needing just one half of play to boost their win streak up to seven games.

Gracie Hays led the charge with four goals and an assist while Haylee Erickson had three goals and an assist. Reagan Lea had two goals and two assists, and Tyler Tingley had a goal with two assists. Maya Humlicek and Reese Ford each scored once as well, while Kayla Allen added one assist.

Creston (1-8) 0 X – 0

Lewis Central (7-2) 12 X – 0

St. Albert 4 Atlantic 0: The Saintes offense broke free in the second half with all four goals to claim their sixth straight victory.

Ella Klusman led the Saintes with a hat trick, while Kirsten Piskorski scored the other goal. Lily Krohn, Olivia Gardner, and Paige Sundberg all had one assist in the win.

St. Albert (7-4) 0 4 – 4

Atlantic (5-6) 0 0 – 0

Glenwood 6 Kuemper Catholic 0: The Rams scored three goals in each half to top the Knights in Glenwood.

Nora Dougherty scored five of the six goals and Molly Williams scored the other. Williams, Jaylynn Floyd, Hadley Carman, and Alaina Meads assisted on goals for the Rams.

Kuemper Catholic (4-5) 0 0 – 0

Glenwood (4-5) 3 3 – 6

Harlan 3 Underwood 2: Harlan pulled an upset over Class 1A No. 3 Underwood at home. No player stats for Underwood were reported.

Underwood (5-2) 1 1 – 2

Harlan (7-2) 2 1 – 3