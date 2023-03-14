Tri-Center’s girl's soccer will have a plethora of experience back on the field this year, but still has some holes to fill as they look to make some noise in 2023.

The Trojan's top two scorers Miranda and Marissa Ring combined for 52 of the team’s 75 total goals last season and thus are looking for the others to step up and fill the holes and score the goals. After going through a few practices, the Trojans think they have some young talent to do exactly that.

“The challenge we will have is to fill in some spots due to graduation,” Trojans coach Jeff Lefeber said. “But every team has those issues every year. We have a very good freshman class and looking to see who steps up.”

While the majority of last year’s scoring has graduated, the majority of this team’s starters from last season are back. The Trojans graduated just three seniors from last year’s squad, hence still returning a lot of experience. Mix that in with a promising underclass group, the Trojans believe they have the pieces to make a push for the big stage.

“Our goal as a team is always to be one of the final eight teams to have the privilege to go to state,” Lefeber said. “Other goals for the team are to do well against all the great competition we have on our schedule and to have some fun together while doing it. Be great teammates to each other.”

Lefeber went on to talk about some of the athletes he expects to help this team pursue these goals.

“Our team leaders start with our seniors, who always lead the program. Two of these seniors are captains Brooke Daughenbaugh and Rachel Hundtofte,” Lefeber said. “Preslie Arbaugh and Laura Wurdamen are returning all-state players for our defense. Abby Schuett, Becca Thayer, and Jaden Franke are our other seniors contributing to our success. Some notable underclassmen for us are Alexis Flaharty and Cassidy Cunningham, who I expect to both have a great year ahead of them.”

The Trojan's last trip to the state tournament was in 2017. Tri-Center will begin its season on March 27 when they host Kuemper Catholic at Neola City Park. The game will begin at 4:30 p.m.