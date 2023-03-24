Another year older makes a team another year wiser, and after graduating just five seniors, Thomas Jefferson’s girl's soccer team returns with plenty of experience for 2023.

Regardless of what side of the field you look at, you’ll see plenty of familiar faces back on the field this year for the Yellow Jackets. Defensively, TJ returns its goalkeeper Camryn Hosick, who had a 90.3 save percentage last year as a freshman, and has all her supporting cast from last year back in the fold.

Offensivley, the Jackets have a lot of familiar faces returning four of their top five scorers from last season.

“We got tons of experience back, some still have more experience than others, but we got a lot of experience,” Yellow Jackets coach Mark Royer said. “We’re still not going to be very deep on the varsity side at the beginning, we got some young kids joining that we need to get figured out and caught up with.”

There will still be some youth on this team. However, even some of that youth have at least one year’s worth of experience. Royer likes the core this team returns and thinks they can definitely help this team start the season strong.

“The core we have coming back definitely helps,” Royer said. “Our defense should be very strong, we have Grace Strong, Rikki Wurtz, Taryn Gant, and Makena Kramer. Trinity Minor and Jenna Pane are back as seniors, and all these girls have been starting since their freshman year, except the seniors because of COVID-19.

“There’s a ton of experience here, with nine kids who started a lot of games last year. We have some competitors here, and then we have a bunch of young kids that got a lot of valuable time last year and their confidence is really showing itself in practice. They’re understanding things better, and that can parlay into something bigger this year.”

While getting some of the youth up to speed may be one challenge this season, last season this had trouble putting goals on the scoreboard as they scored just 24 goals in 17 games.

The Jackets know that won’t cut it for this year, thus have been working on ways to find the back of the net this season.

“We’ve been shooting a lot in practice,” Royer said. “Thanks to the weather we haven’t been able to go outside too many times, we just keep telling the kids to keep shooting. Our kids always want to get as close as they can, and if you try to go through more people bad things tend to happen. The ball either gets tipped or poked away, so we’ve been stressing that when we see an opportunity to just shoot.

“We just have to shoot more, and I believe that will come with girls and their building confidence, and making them believe this shot is worth taking and then crash the goal if it gets deflected or saved. We are doing a lot of shooting and as I told the girls, if we don’t shoot much we’re going to be in a lot of close 1-0, 2-1, games, or whatever, and that is a lot of stress. We shoot the ball more, and we won’t have to worry about trying to win games 1-0 and, hopefully, instead win 3-0 or something, which is a lot easier to handle mentally and physically. I think once we get that part of the game rolling, we’ll be in great shape.”

Two seasons ago, the Yellow Jackets were just one win away from state. Last year the Jackets were upset at their field in the semifinals. A lot of these girls have been here to experience both games. This year the Yellow Jackets look to combine those past experiences and with one step at a time, make a push for a state tournament appearance.

“As a coach, I always think if state isn’t your goal, I’m not sure what you’re doing,” Royer said. “Getting to state should always be the long-term goal. To do that, the next goal is to get seeded with the best seed possible for regionals. Everyone wants the one, of course, a two isn’t bad. But the first goal is to compete and win games and if we do lose games, then hopefully we’re only losing to good teams and we learn something from the losses.”

Thomas Jefferson will open their season on April 1 when they host Glenwood for the TJ Invite at 8 a.m.