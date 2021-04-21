Girls soccer: Yellow Jackets snap skid

Thomas Jefferson girls soccer snapped a two-game losing skid on Tuesday after juniors Abby Evers and Lexi Smith each found the back of the net twice in a 7-0 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton at home.
The victory came one day after a 3-1 loss at home to Glenwood.
Winning came at a cost though as the injury bug continues to affect the Yellow Jackets.
"We just can't avoid the injury bug," head coach Mark Royer said. "We just keep getting people hurt and we don't have a lot of kids. We got some bad news with another kid (hurting) their ACL. Another girl went down, another starter. One of our subs got hurt last night and it just seems like all the chips are stacked against us."
Despite the onslaught of injures, Thomas Jefferson has started the season 4-2 and has a goal differential of plus-27 through six games.
"These kids just keep playing," Royer said. "We have kids playing in positions they've never played before. ... They're performing. They're doing so good. I'm pretty pleased with that. There's some teams out there that would say, 'Ah, we're done.'
"These kids don't. That's why I love the T.J. kids. They don't give up. The odds are against them and they try their hardest and keep working and just fight through it. I love it."
Freshman midfielder Rikki Wurtz scored the first goal of the game in the fifth minute which started a string of goals for the Jackets.
Smith, a forward, received an assist from fellow forward Evers in the seventh minute. Evers scored her own goal off an assist from junior midfielder Maggie Gundersen in the 17th minute.
The fourth and final goal of the first half was scored by Gundersen assisted by Smith in the 33rd minute.
In the 62nd minute, Smith scored off an assist from Evers. Senior forward Hannah Belt scored the sixth goal of the game in the 68th minute assisted by Smith.
The final goal was scored by Evers in the 74th minute on an assist from Gundersen.
The Warriors struggled to challenge the Yellow Jackets' goalkeepers, with only seven shots on goal. T.J. recorded 28 shots on goal.
Belt played half the game in between the goalposts for the Jackets and finished with four saves. Sophomore goalkeeper Izzy Burnsides played the second half and recorded one save.
Royer also said he was excited about how his defense played keeping pressure off of Belt and Burnsides.
"I was really happy with my defense," he said. "One of our defenders went down. Trinity Minor, Grace Strong Cyann Rankin, Taryn Gant and Rukhshana Muidinzoda, those kids just did a phenomenal job on defense. They're starting to get it figured out. We're starting and playing sophomores and freshmen all over the place back there and they're starting to figure it out."