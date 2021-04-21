Girls soccer: Yellow Jackets snap skid

Thomas Jefferson girls soccer snapped a two-game losing skid on Tuesday after juniors Abby Evers and Lexi Smith each found the back of the net twice in a 7-0 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton at home.

The victory came one day after a 3-1 loss at home to Glenwood.

Winning came at a cost though as the injury bug continues to affect the Yellow Jackets.

"We just can't avoid the injury bug," head coach Mark Royer said. "We just keep getting people hurt and we don't have a lot of kids. We got some bad news with another kid (hurting) their ACL. Another girl went down, another starter. One of our subs got hurt last night and it just seems like all the chips are stacked against us."

Despite the onslaught of injures, Thomas Jefferson has started the season 4-2 and has a goal differential of plus-27 through six games.

"These kids just keep playing," Royer said. "We have kids playing in positions they've never played before. ... They're performing. They're doing so good. I'm pretty pleased with that. There's some teams out there that would say, 'Ah, we're done.'

"These kids don't. That's why I love the T.J. kids. They don't give up. The odds are against them and they try their hardest and keep working and just fight through it. I love it."