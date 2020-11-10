Girls state swim meet schedule set

JOHNSTON – On Saturday, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Lewis Central competed at the IGHSAU Regional Swim Meet in Johnston.
Listed below are results from Saturday’s meet and state qualifiers for the state meet Friday, Nov. 13-14 at the Marshalltown YMCA/YWCA in Marshalltown.
IGHSAU Regional Swim Meet
Saturday, Nov. 7 in Johnston
Team results
1, Johnston 525; 2, Ankeny 521; 3, Lewis Central 299; 4, Perry 155; 5, Council Bluffs A.L.; 6, Oskaloosa 122; 7, Grinnell 112; 8, Atlantic 84.
200 medley relay
3, Lewis Central (Sydnie Collins, Kylie Brown, Elaine Morgan, Waren Graeve), 1:54.63; 4, Council Bluffs A.L. (Lillian Lefeber, Jocelyn Miller, Elaina Vrchoticky, Aurora Miller), 2:03.09.
200 freestyle
8, Abby Hoss, LC, 2:07.10; 9, Hannah Steinmetz, LC, 2:11.88; 10, Katie Ramos, LC, 2:11.90; 12, Camryn Moon, CBAL, 2:18.03; 17, Brooke Leichtner, CBAL, 2:38.96.
200 IM
8, Mia Hansen, LC, 2:24.40; 9, Anne Schewe, LC, 2:43,58.
50 freestyle
6, Waren Graeve, LC, 25.18; 10, Aubri Smith, CBAL, 58.72; 12, Jennifer Kidder, LC, 1:03.21; 13, Izzy McDermott, LC, 1:04.03; 14, Luciana Gruber, CBAL, 1:04.31; 20, Taylor Hamilton, CBAL, 1:06.86.
500 freestyle
7, Elaine Morgan, LC, 5:38.36; 8, Abby Hoss, LC, 5:38.96; 11, Camryn Moon, CBAL, 6:07.61; 12, Anne Schewe, LC, 6:18.58.
200 freestyle relay
3, Lewis Central (Hannah Steinmetz, Sydnie Collins, Kylie Brown, Waren Graaeve), 1:44.28; 4, Council Bluffs A.L. (Elaina Vrchoticky, Claire Crilly, Jocelyn Miller, Aurora Miller), 1:45.70.
100 backstroke
6, Sydnie Collins, LC, 1:06.98; 8, Hannah Steinmetz, LC, 1:06.98; 9, Lillian Lefeber, CBAL, 1:09.21; 10, Meredith Struebing, CBAL, 1:14.35; 12, Tess Sauser, LC, 1:19.97; 13, Kate Spitznagle, CBAL, 1:21.22.
100 breaststroke
3, Kylie Brown, LC, 1:09.07; 8, Mia Hansen, LC, 1:14.15; 9, Jocelyn Miller, CBAL, 1:16.98; 12, Lily Caigoy, LC, 1:24.91; 13, Taylor Hamilton, CBAL, Taylor Hamilton, 1:28.22.
400 freestyle relay
3, Lewis Central (Hannah Steinmetz, Mia Hansen, Sydnie Collins, Kylie Brown), 3:51.64; 4, Council Bluffs A.L. (Aubri Smith, Claire Crilly, Aurora Miller, Elaina Vrchoticky).
2020 State Swimming and Diving Schedule
Session 1: Friday Nov. 13 – State Diving 8:00 a.m. – Pass gate opens for team 9:00 a.m. – Pool opens for warm-ups (divers only) 10:50 a.m. – Divers Meeting 11:00 a.m. – State Diving Meet Following completion of the State Diving Meet, the YMCA pool will be cleared of spectators prior to the start of Friday night prelims.
Session 2: Friday, Nov. 13 – Swimming Preliminary Meet 1:30 p.m. — Doors open for swim teams 2:30 p.m. – Coaches Meeting (in the natatorium) 2:45 p.m. – Swimmers Meeting (in gymnasium) 3:00 p.m. – Warm-ups 4:45 p.m. – Pool Closes to Swimmers 5:00 p.m. – Virtual Parade of Teams/IHSCCA power point recognition award/IHSSCA Regional Awards/IHSSCA Coach /Athlete of the Year recognition/National Anthem, Start of prelim Meet
Session 3: Saturday, Nov. 14 – State Swimming Finals 8:30 a.m. — Swim teams may enter the YMCA 9:00 a.m. — Coaches’ meeting (in gymnasium) 9:30 a.m. — Pool opens for warm-ups Noon — Hall of Fame Ceremony/Golden Plaque of Distinction Award/Swimming Finals.
State meet schedule for city teams
400 freestyle relay
Lane, team, seed time
1, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 3:53.57; 3, Lewis Central, 3:51.64
200 medley relay
7, Lewis Central, 1:54.63
50 freestyle
Lane, name, school, seed time
2, Waren Graeve, LC, 25.18
100 freestyle
1, Waren Graeve, LC, 54.66
200 freestyle relay
8, Lewis Central, 1:44.28
100 backstroke
6, Sydnie Collins, LC, 1:01.46
100 breaststroke
7, Kylie Brown, LC, 1:09.07
