Girls state swim meet schedule set

2020 State Swimming and Diving Schedule

Session 1: Friday Nov. 13 – State Diving 8:00 a.m. – Pass gate opens for team 9:00 a.m. – Pool opens for warm-ups (divers only) 10:50 a.m. – Divers Meeting 11:00 a.m. – State Diving Meet Following completion of the State Diving Meet, the YMCA pool will be cleared of spectators prior to the start of Friday night prelims.

Session 2: Friday, Nov. 13 – Swimming Preliminary Meet 1:30 p.m. — Doors open for swim teams 2:30 p.m. – Coaches Meeting (in the natatorium) 2:45 p.m. – Swimmers Meeting (in gymnasium) 3:00 p.m. – Warm-ups 4:45 p.m. – Pool Closes to Swimmers 5:00 p.m. – Virtual Parade of Teams/IHSCCA power point recognition award/IHSSCA Regional Awards/IHSSCA Coach /Athlete of the Year recognition/National Anthem, Start of prelim Meet

Session 3: Saturday, Nov. 14 – State Swimming Finals 8:30 a.m. — Swim teams may enter the YMCA 9:00 a.m. — Coaches’ meeting (in gymnasium) 9:30 a.m. — Pool opens for warm-ups Noon — Hall of Fame Ceremony/Golden Plaque of Distinction Award/Swimming Finals.

State meet schedule for city teams

400 freestyle relay