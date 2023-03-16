There’s a lot to be excited about with Titans girls' tennis as they head into a new season with high expectations.

The Titans return five of their top six girls from last season, which should prove handy in an always deeply competitive Hawkeye 10 conference. With their experienced team, the Titans believe they have the pieces to rise above the rest of the field.

“The Hawkeye 10 Conference is strong this year,” Titans coach Aaron Rodenburg said. "Clarinda, Red Oak, Kuemper and St. Albert are all returning strong squads, while the rest of the field will be good competition as well. We hope to meet each challenge with our strengths and assets and build skills and confidence to carry us into the matches towards the end of the season.”

While the Titans expect a gauntlet of a conference schedule, they’ve been working for this season well before practices started. Hoping to be a step ahead of the rest, Rodenburg and the Titan have big plans for 2023.

“Our players have been practicing in the off-season, so we are expecting great achievements this year across the board," Rodenburg said. "Our short-term goals are to win points at every opportunity in order to put matches together that will add up to dual victories. Long-term, we want to make Team State and send a singles and doubles representative to the Individual State Tournament.”

He went on to name his team leaders and how they will help this Lewis Central team achieve its goals.

“Our seniors this year — Lanee Olson, Oasis Opheim and Brooklyn Damgaard — are poised to lead our team this year in a big way," he said. "Lanee in singles and Oasis with doubles partner, Alexis Opheim, are returning after their first state appearance in 2022, and we are hoping and preparing to return to state this year. Alexis Opheim and Mallory Kjeldgaard have worked hard and will make a huge impact in all their singles and doubles matches at conference and, we hope, at state.”

The Titans' first meet will be on March 28 when they host Kuemper Catholic. The match is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.