GIRLS TRACK: Bulldogs win Riverside invite, Underwood finishes second

The Riverside girls track team earned first place as a team in their own invite on Tuesday in Oakland.

Underwood placed second, Tri-Center finished fifth, and AHSTW was 13th.

In field events, Underwood's Alizabeth Jacobsen won the high jump with a leap of five feet even. Tri-Center’s Avilyn Killpac and Underwood’s Ruby Patomson placed fifth each with jumps of 4-4.

Tri-Center’s Emile Sorenson won the long jump with a mark of 15-0. Underwood’s Cassidy Cunningham was second with a mark of 14-2. Riverside’s Macy Woods finished third with a jump of 14-0, and Tri-Center’s Quincey Schekloth placed sixth with a mark of 13-9.

Underwood’s Josie Rosas placed third in the shot put with a best throw of 30-6.5.

In the running events, Veronica Andrusyshyn from Riverside placed first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.1 seconds. Underwood’s Patomson placed fifth with a time of 14.4, and Tri-Center’s Jaden Franke placed sixth with a time of 14.48.

Riverside’s Lydia Erickson took the gold in the 200 with a time of 28.33, and Underwood’s Jordyn Reimer earned second with a time of 28.59. Erickson also placed first in the 400 with a time of 1:06.75. Kyla Corrin from Tri-Center placed second with a time of 1:07.25. Woods from Riverside placed third with a time of 1:09.6.

Elly Henderson placed second in the 800 for Riverside with a time of 2:39.05, and her teammate Veronica Schechinger placed fifth with a time of 2:49.47. Underwood’s Allie Witt placed third with a time of 2:39.47.

In the 100 hurdles, Andrusyshyn took first with a time of 16.7. Hailey Martin from Underwood placed fourth with a time of 17.74, and Ayla Richardson placed sixth with a time of 19.19.

Rylie Knop from AHSTW placed third in the 3000 with a time of 13:33.14. Riverside’s Becca Cody was right behind Knop in fourth with a time of 13:33.22.

Quincey Schneckloth from Tri-Center won the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:12.47, and Carly Henderson placed sixth in the 400 with a time of 1:18.36.

In the relay events, Riverside won the 400 relay. Veronica Andrusyshyn, Mack Olmstead-Mitchell, Ayla Richardson, and Elle Murray, made up the winning team with a time of 52.57 seconds. Behind them in second was Underwood with a time of 54.33 seconds.

Underwood won the 800 relay with Tayler Krueger, Aliyah Humphrey, Haley Stangl and Tieler Hull with a time of 1:15.57. Tri-Center placed fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:02.64, and AHSTW placed fifth with a time of 2:02.86.

Riverside won the 1600 with Macy Woods, Elly Henderson, Veronica Schechinger, and Carly Henderson with a time of 4:31.05. Tri-Center placed third in this event with a time of 4:42.1. Underwood earned fourth with a time of 4:44.02, and AHSTW placed fifth with a time of 4:53.26.

Riverside earned second in the 3200 with a time of 10:50.79, and Tri-Center placed fourth with a time of 11:37.23.

Underwood won the 400 shuttle hurdle relay with Jordyn Reimer, Ellie Hackett, Alizabeth Jacobsen, and Hailey Martin with a time of 1:12.32. Riverside placed sixth in this event with a time of 1:21.07.

Underwood also won the 800 sprint medley with a time of 1:56.04 with Jordyn Reimer, Haley Stangl, Tieler Hull, and Aliyah Humphrey. Riverside placed second in this event with a time of 1:58.12, and Tri-Center placed fourth with a time of 2:06.48.

Finally, Riverside placed second in the 1600 distance medley with a time of 4:40.84, and Tri-Center placed third with a time that was just thousandths of a second behind the Bulldogs.

Listed below is the overall team results

1. Riverside 113

2. Underwood 87.5

3. Logan-Magnolia 69

4. Fremont-Mills 59

5. Tri-Center 55.5

6. IKM-Manning 52

7. CAM, Anita 49

8. Sidney 23

9. Missouri Valley 21

10. Griswold 18

10. Boyer Valley 18

12. East Mills 14

13. AHSTW 10