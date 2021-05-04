Glenwood added another title

Glenwood track continued its impressive season on Monday with the boys winning the Atlantic Invitational at Griswold with 135.5 points to edge out Atlantic by 11 points.
The Rams boys track team has claimed seven team trophies this season.
Senior Tyler Huey led the Rams with 13 points after placing second in the 200-meter with a time of 23.15 seconds as well as anchoring the 400 and 800 relays which both placed first. The other runners on the 400 relay were junior Chase Darden, sophomore Colby Frye and junior Brock Sell. The 800 relay was made up of Sell, Frye and sophomore Cody Krause.
Lewis Central placed third at the meet with 111.5 points, St. Albert took fifth with 69 and Abraham Lincoln came in sixth with 56.5.
Many local boys came away with gold medals.
Lewis Central sophomore Jonathan Humpal won the 100 with a 11.23, Abraham Lincoln junior Kelsy Fox won the 200 with a 22.87 and St. Albert senior Greg Fagan won the 400 with a 54.61.
The L.C. boys 1600 relay team of junior Ethen Fishell, Jonathan sophomore Humpal, sophomore Lucci Fidone and senior Nathan Sell won with a 3:34.93. The Titans also won the 3200 relay with a squad of Fishell, senior Tyler Ruiz, junior Quentin Allen and Sell.
Glenwood won the 440 shuttle hurdle relay with a team of senior Zander Hayes, sophomore Anthony Driscoll-Lee, junior Grant Von Essen and junior Tyler Boldra.
St. Albert won the 800 sprint medley relay with a time of 1:40.13. That team was made up of sophomore Brendan Monahan, junior DJ Weilage, Fagan and senior Sam Rallis.
Harlan won the girls title with 148.5 points, Glenwood was second with 134, Lewis Central was fourth with 88, Abraham Lincoln with fifth with 57, St. Albert came in ninth with 31 and Thomas Jefferson with 10th with 10.
Lewis Central sophomore Maddie Bergman won the 100 with a 12.90, St. Albert sophomore Reese Duncan won the 200 with a 11:55.08 and Abraham Lincoln sophomore Abby LaSale won the 400 hurdles with a 1:08.41.
Glenwood won the girls 400 relay with a 52.34. That team was made up of freshman Zoie Carda, senior Marissa Ausdemore, sophomore Jenna Hopp and junior Coryl Matheny.
Lewis Central won the 800 sprint medley relay with a 1:56.78. The squad was made up of senior Sophia Glasnapp, sophomore Avery Heller, senior Atziri Medina and Bergman.
Glenwood won the gold medal in the 1600 distance medley with a 4:24.52. The runners on that relay were Ausdemore, Hopp, junior Abby Hughes and senior Emma Hughes.
Glenwood’s Matheny also won the high jump after clearing 4 feet, 10 inches.
Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson will be in action next at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Missouri River Conference Championships at Morningside. College in Sioux City.