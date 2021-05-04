Glenwood added another title

Glenwood track continued its impressive season on Monday with the boys winning the Atlantic Invitational at Griswold with 135.5 points to edge out Atlantic by 11 points.

The Rams boys track team has claimed seven team trophies this season.

Senior Tyler Huey led the Rams with 13 points after placing second in the 200-meter with a time of 23.15 seconds as well as anchoring the 400 and 800 relays which both placed first. The other runners on the 400 relay were junior Chase Darden, sophomore Colby Frye and junior Brock Sell. The 800 relay was made up of Sell, Frye and sophomore Cody Krause.

Lewis Central placed third at the meet with 111.5 points, St. Albert took fifth with 69 and Abraham Lincoln came in sixth with 56.5.

Many local boys came away with gold medals.

Lewis Central sophomore Jonathan Humpal won the 100 with a 11.23, Abraham Lincoln junior Kelsy Fox won the 200 with a 22.87 and St. Albert senior Greg Fagan won the 400 with a 54.61.

The L.C. boys 1600 relay team of junior Ethen Fishell, Jonathan sophomore Humpal, sophomore Lucci Fidone and senior Nathan Sell won with a 3:34.93. The Titans also won the 3200 relay with a squad of Fishell, senior Tyler Ruiz, junior Quentin Allen and Sell.