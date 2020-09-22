Glenwood, Bluffs runners have big day in Creston

CRESTON – Glenwood won the team titles in both the girls and boys races at Tuesdays Creston cross country Invite.
The Rams boys and girls tallied 54 and 36 points, respectively in their winning effort.
Council Bluffs runners fared well during the meet, too.
Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn crossed second overall in the boys race with a time of 16 minutes, 51 seconds. L.C.’s Nathan Sell also enjoyed a top-10 finish (sixth, 17:32).
Thomas Jefferson’s Aidan Booton and Juan Martinez each finished in the top five. Booton crossed in third place (17:00), and Martinez was fifth (17:25).
“That’s (Booton’s) fourth top-three performance of the year,” T.J. coach Doug Muehlig said. “He hung with (Atlantic’s Craig Alan) Becker and Eichhorn at the beginning of the race. Eichhorn is a fabulous freshman, and Becker is running very good this year.”
In the girls race, Lewis Central’s Haley Bach was the lone Bluffs runner in the top 10, finishing eighth with a time of 21:35.
Boys team results: 1, Glenwood 54; 2, Atlantic 64; 3, Lewis Central 72; 4, Thomas Jefferson 94; 5, Winterset 113; 6 Shenandoah 150; 7, Clarinda 160; 8, Red Oak 208; 9, Chariton 268.
Boys Individual top 10: 1, Craig Alan Becker, Atlantic, 16:34; 2, Ethan Eichhorn, LC, 16:51; 3, Aidan Booton, TJ, 17:00; 4, Andrew Smith, Glenwood, 17:07; 5, Juan Martinez, TJ, 17:25; 6, Nathan Sell, LC, 17:32; 7, Baylor Bergren, RO, 17:43; 8, Nathan Rohrberg, Glenwood, 17:47; 9, Clayton Stafford, Creston, 17:56; 10, Liam Hays, Glenwood, 18:15; 10, Drew Engler, Atlantic, 18:19.
Girls team results: 1, Glenwood 36; 2, Winterset 91; 3, Atlantic 105; 4, Creston 121; 5, Lewis Central 127; 6, Clarinda 176; 7, Red Oak 177; 8, Chariton 194; 9, Thomas Jefferson 203; 10, Shenandoah-Essex 232.
Girls individual top 10: 1, Braelyn Baker, Creston, 19:56; 2,Emma Hughes, Glenwood, 20:42; 3, Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic, 20:47; 4, Erin Schultz, Glenwood, 21:17; 5, Mayson Hartley, Clarinda, 21:25; 6, Riley Weise, Glenwood, 21:32; 7, Alexa McCunn, Red Oak, 21:33; 8, Haley Bach, LC, 21:35; 9, Rachel Mullennax, Glenwood, 21:39; 10, Natalie Smith, LC, 21:43.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!