Glenwood, Bluffs runners have big day in Creston

CRESTON – Glenwood won the team titles in both the girls and boys races at Tuesdays Creston cross country Invite.

The Rams boys and girls tallied 54 and 36 points, respectively in their winning effort.

Council Bluffs runners fared well during the meet, too.

Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn crossed second overall in the boys race with a time of 16 minutes, 51 seconds. L.C.’s Nathan Sell also enjoyed a top-10 finish (sixth, 17:32).

Thomas Jefferson’s Aidan Booton and Juan Martinez each finished in the top five. Booton crossed in third place (17:00), and Martinez was fifth (17:25).

“That’s (Booton’s) fourth top-three performance of the year,” T.J. coach Doug Muehlig said. “He hung with (Atlantic’s Craig Alan) Becker and Eichhorn at the beginning of the race. Eichhorn is a fabulous freshman, and Becker is running very good this year.”

In the girls race, Lewis Central’s Haley Bach was the lone Bluffs runner in the top 10, finishing eighth with a time of 21:35.

Boys team results: 1, Glenwood 54; 2, Atlantic 64; 3, Lewis Central 72; 4, Thomas Jefferson 94; 5, Winterset 113; 6 Shenandoah 150; 7, Clarinda 160; 8, Red Oak 208; 9, Chariton 268.