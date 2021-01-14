Glenwood boys, girls beat Harlan

The Glenwood girls and boys both beat Harlan in Hawkeye 10 prep basketball action Tuesday night in Glenwood.
The Ram girls hit 10 3-points in a 79-46 win over the Cyclones.
Jenna Hopp led a balanced Glenwood attack with 17 points. Madison Camden scored 14, Elle Scarborough scored 13 and Brynlee Arnold scored 10.
Brecken Van Baale led Harlan withy 10 points.
Harlan (9-3) 8 9 14 15 — 46
Glenwood (9-1) 21 15 15 28 — 79
H: Shelby Sisson 4, Jocelyn Cheek 3, Claire Schmitz 3, Ashley Hall 4, Raegen Wicks 7, Brecken Van Baale 10, Caitlyn Leinen 7, Macie Leinen 6, Julia Schechinger 2.
G: Jenna Hopp 17, Coryl Matheny 4, Emma Hughes 5, Abby Hughes 9, Madison Camden 14, Elle Scarborough 13, Grace Nightser 2, Morgan Stanislav 3, Kennedy Jones 2, Brynlee Arnold 10.
Blum leads Rams in boys win
Ryan Blum scored a game-high 22 points, including 19 in the second half, as the Glenwood boys beat Harlan 61-49.
Silas Bales scored 10 for the Rams.
Will McLaughlin led Harlan with nine points.
Harlan (5-5) 12 8 17 12 — 49