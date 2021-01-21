 Skip to main content
Glenwood boys win tight one over St. Albert
Glenwood boys win tight one over St. Albert

The Glenwood boys basketball team defeated St. Albert 58-50 on Tuesday.

A tight game throughout, the crucial quarter was the fourth when Glenwood outscored the Falcons 14-5.

Sam Rallis lead St. Albert in scoring with 16 points, while Ryan Blum poured in a game-high 18 points to lead the Rams to victory.

“It was a really tightly-contested game,” St. Albert assistant coach Kevin White said. “We were up five in the second half. We were definitely right there. It was a one-point game with three minutes to go and (Glenwood) ended up playing with a little more poise down the stretch in the last three minutes.”

Glenwood 58, St. Albert 50

Glenwood (10-2) 21 10 13 14—58

St. Albert (5-6) 15 17 13 5—50

G: Caden Johnson 13, Jayme Fritts 7, Silas Bales 4, Brock Sell 11, Tommy Johnson 2, Ben Hughes 3, Ryan Blum 18.

SA: Sam Rallis 16, Sam Wilber 12, Cy Patterson 3, Connor Cerny 10, Jeff Miller 5, Greg Fagan 4.

