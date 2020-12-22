Glenwood earns pair of wins over Lewis Central

Class 4A’s top ranked Glenwood (7-0, 6-0 Hawkeye Ten) kept their undefeated record intact by handing Lewis Central’s (4-1, 3-1 Hawkeye Ten) girls their first defeat 80-59.

Both teams came out with hot shooting as freshman Lucy Scott accounted for LC’s first five points. However, the Rams responded with two early treys and an 8-0 run midway through the quarter.

The Titans would trim the lead back down to four after falling behind by 10 early in the second quarter. The Rams responded again however responded with a 13-3 run to go back up double-digits. The Titans answered with a rally of their own including a three at the buzzer by Keely Diercks to bring it back to a single point deficit at the break.

“Our girls played hard,” Chris Hanafan said. “The difference to me was transition baskets for them. I think if we can take that part out of this, it’s a very even match up. I’m very happy with what the girls have done, I’m happy with their effort and we really battled tonight.”

In the second half the Titans came out with a quick stop and a three to come within five, but that’s as close as LC would get in the second half. Glenwood went on a 11-2 run to go up 49-35 midway through the third quarter, and always had an answer for whenever LC seemed to pose a rally attempt.