Glenwood earns pair of wins over Lewis Central

Class 4A’s top ranked Glenwood (7-0, 6-0 Hawkeye Ten) kept their undefeated record intact by handing Lewis Central’s (4-1, 3-1 Hawkeye Ten) girls their first defeat 80-59.
Both teams came out with hot shooting as freshman Lucy Scott accounted for LC’s first five points. However, the Rams responded with two early treys and an 8-0 run midway through the quarter.
The Titans would trim the lead back down to four after falling behind by 10 early in the second quarter. The Rams responded again however responded with a 13-3 run to go back up double-digits. The Titans answered with a rally of their own including a three at the buzzer by Keely Diercks to bring it back to a single point deficit at the break.
“Our girls played hard,” Chris Hanafan said. “The difference to me was transition baskets for them. I think if we can take that part out of this, it’s a very even match up. I’m very happy with what the girls have done, I’m happy with their effort and we really battled tonight.”
In the second half the Titans came out with a quick stop and a three to come within five, but that’s as close as LC would get in the second half. Glenwood went on a 11-2 run to go up 49-35 midway through the third quarter, and always had an answer for whenever LC seemed to pose a rally attempt.
“The girls did well sticking to the game plan,” Rams coach Brian Rasmussen said. “They just continued to run and run. I feel like our transition game and points off turnovers was a big difference tonight and that kind of helped us answer back whenever they (LC) went on a run.”
The Rams have already clinched some impressive wins, but avenging last year’s state semifinal defeat means the most thus far out of all of them.
“We all played with a lot of emotion in this one,” sophomore Jenna Hopp said. “Obviously they knocked us out last year, so it’s a great feeling to get out there with them again and get the win.”
Lewis Central and Glenwood girls teams will return to their hardwood in 2021. LC will play at Indianola on Jan. 2. The Rams will be back on Jan. 8 as they head to Shenandoah.
Glenwood 18-20-25-17--80
LC 12-18-18-11--59
Glen: Jenna Hopp 15, Madison Camden 15, Elle Scarbrough 12, Coryl Matheny 12, Morgan Stanislav 9, Emma Hughes 5, Lauren Roenfeldt 4, Lauren Beck 4, Brynlee Arnold 4
LC: McKenna Pettepier 13, Grace Ruzicka 13, Lucy Scott 11, Keely Diercks 8, Adrian Okerbloom 6, Taylor Elam 4, Madison Bergman 2, Kirstyn Smith 2
BOYS
Glenwood 49,
Lewis Central 46
Glenwood (5-1, 5-1 Hawkeye Ten) grinded out a physical victory to hand Lewis Central (2-4, 1-3 Hawkeye Ten) their fourth straight loss 49-46.
Though the Rams stayed in front for the great majority of the first half, the Titans never let them grow the lead over six points. Though both offenses had some troubles finding the basket, Glenwood used their height to create multiple second and even third chance possessions.
That and Schulte applauded some of his players for stepping up and making some big shots.
“We got a lot of guys that can shoot the ball,” Rams coach Curt Schulte said. “Our guys have a lot of confidence and trust in each other. We know Ryan (Blum) is a big time player, but a lot of other guys came up big for us tonight. Tommy Johnson came off the bench and Brock Sell hit a couple big baskets in the corners. I’m really proud of the guys tonight.”
The Rams built their lead to double-digits after their first possession in the fourth, but the Titans quickly answered with a couple shots and defensive stops. With 1:19 left in the game the Titans were threatening to tie the game as they pulled within two. With 30 seconds left LC trimmed the lead to just a point.
The Titans had two separate chances in the last 30 seconds to take the lead but were unable to seize the moment.
“We had a lot of opportunities throughout the course of the game,” Titans coach Dan Miller said. “To me the opportunities that were missed in the first half are just as important as the one late in the game were.”
“I asked the guys who missed a layup and about seven different guys raised their hand, that’s 14 points which makes a huge difference. I’m still very proud of our fight. I thought for the first time tonight all year we showed great fight in that last quarter."
The Rams did just enough to hang on as Ryan Blum made two crucial free throws to make it a three point ball game which helped the Rams rebound after suffering their first loss over the past weekend.
“It’s huge to get this win,” Blum said. “It makes it a little easier for us over these next five days to rest our bodies and to win five of these first six games without Ben (Hughes) is also great. We had some guys really step up and we’re going to be a chase down the stretch here.”
Glenwood will return to the court on Jan. 5 when they host Atlantic. LC returns to action on Jan. 2 when they travel to Indianola.
Glenwood 14-9-16-10--49
LC 9-8-13-16--46
Glen: Ryan Blum 18, Brock Sell 9, Tommy Johnson 8, Silas Bales 7, Caden Johnson 5, Logyn Eckheart 2
LC: Wyatt Hatcher 15, Dylan Carroll 8, Nick Miller 7, James Dermdy 7, Colby Souther 6, Caleb Moore 3