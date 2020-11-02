Glenwood falls just short in first-round loss to West Delaware in neck-and-neck five-setter

CEDAR RAPIDS – In a game that couldn’t have been much more evenly matched, West Delaware made a few more plays to escape with a 3-2 victory over Glenwood in the first round of the state tournament on Monday at Alliant Energy Power House.

How close was it?

Of the five sets, three were decided by a combined seven points.

Third-seeded Glenwood is not accustomed to losing as they entered Monday’s game winners of 22 of their last 23 games, and had only lost twice all season. However, that changed as sixth-seeded West Delaware outlasted the Rams in five.

After West Delaware won the first set 25-17 – the largest margin of a set victory all night – Glenwood won the next two, 26-24, 25-20, positioning themselves to need one more win to advance, putting the pressure on the Hawks.

West Delaware had an answer, edging Glenwood 25-22 in the fourth, setting up a decisive fifth set.