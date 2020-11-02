Glenwood falls just short in first-round loss to West Delaware in neck-and-neck five-setter

CEDAR RAPIDS – In a game that couldn’t have been much more evenly matched, West Delaware made a few more plays to escape with a 3-2 victory over Glenwood in the first round of the state tournament on Monday at Alliant Energy Power House.
How close was it?
Of the five sets, three were decided by a combined seven points.
Third-seeded Glenwood is not accustomed to losing as they entered Monday’s game winners of 22 of their last 23 games, and had only lost twice all season. However, that changed as sixth-seeded West Delaware outlasted the Rams in five.
After West Delaware won the first set 25-17 – the largest margin of a set victory all night – Glenwood won the next two, 26-24, 25-20, positioning themselves to need one more win to advance, putting the pressure on the Hawks.
West Delaware had an answer, edging Glenwood 25-22 in the fourth, setting up a decisive fifth set.
In the fifth, West Delaware jumped out to a 10-6 advantage, prompting a Rams timeout. Out of the huddle, Glenwood proceeded to go on a 5-2 run, trimming the Hawks lead to one at 12-11. West Delaware scored the next two points, making it 14-11, putting the Hawks in position to need one more point for the win. Instead, 6-foot-3 Glenwood junior Brynlee Arnold said not so fast, delivering an emphatic kill to keep her team’s season alive. The Rams scored two more after that, tying the score 14-14.
But it was the Hawks that had the final run, scoring next to go up 15-14, then winning it on a booming match-point kill from Jaci Bries.
Despite Monday’s loss, the future of Glenwood volleyball looks to be trending in the right direction. Last year, the Rams made state for the first time ever, and then followed it up by going back again this year.
Monday also ended the prep volleyball careers of Ram seniors Kelly Embray, Grace Boles and Elle Scarborough.
Scarborough had a huge night, posting a match-high 26 kills, while teammate Brynlee Arnold added 16 and Coryl Matheny added seven. Kelly Embray led the Rams in digs with 28 and Grace Boles had a team-high 49 assists.
Alivia Schulte led the Hawks offense with 23 kills, Ella Koloc had 36 digs and Carlee Smith had 61 assists.
West Delaware advances to play in the semifinals against Seventh-seeded Gilbert (27-9) on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. Gilbert advanced via sweep by upsetting No. 2 seed North Scott 25-19, 25-14, 25-21.
Glenwood (32-3) 17 26 25 22 14—2
West Delaware (28-11) 25 24 20 25 16—3
State Tournament Schedule
Class 5A
Quarterfinals — Monday, Nov. 2
(1) West Des Moines Dowling 3, (8) Dubuque Hempstead 1
(4) West Des Moines Valley 1, (5) Iowa City Liberty 3
(2) Ankeny 3, (7) Ankeny Centennial 1
(3) Pleasant Valley 3, (6) Cedar Falls 1
Semifinals — Wednesday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m.
West Des Moines Dowling Catholic vs. Iowa City Liberty
Ankeny vs. Pleasant Valley
Final — Thursday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals — Monday, Nov. 2
(1) Cedar Rapids Xavier 3, (8) Dallas Center-Grimes 0
(4)Western Dubuque 3, (5) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2
(2) North Scott 0, (7) Gilbert 3
(3) Glenwood (32-2) 2, (6) West Delaware 3
Semifinals — Wednesday, Nov. 4, 12:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Western Dubuque
Gilbert vs. West Deleware
Final — Thursday, Nov. 5, 12:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals — Monday, Nov. 2 and Tuesday, Nov. 3
1. Osage (31-2) vs. 8 Humboldt (33-3), late
4. Davenport Assumption (22-2) vs. 5. Unity Christian (23-5), 10 a.m. Tuesday
2. Clarion CGD (27-2) vs. 7. Red Oak (30-4), late
3. Mount Vernon (30-6) vs. 6. Union Community (32-9), 10 a.m. Tuesday
Semifinals — Wednesday, Nov. 4, 3 p.m.
Final — Thursday, Nov. 5, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals — Tuesday, Nov. 3
1. Western Christian (32-9) vs. 8. South Hardin (21-14), 12:30 p.m.
4. Boyden-Hull (24-7) vs. 5. Denver (33-5), 3 p.m.
2. Wilton (32-3) vs. 7. Van Meter (19-3), 12:30 p.m.
3. Dike-New Hartford (29-4) vs. 6. Sumner-Fredericksburg (27-7), 3 p.m.
Semifinals — Wednesday, Nov. 4, 5:30 p.m.
Final — Thursday, Nov. 5, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Quarterfinals — Tuesday, Nov. 3
1. Janesville (28-4) vs. 8. Council Bluffs St. Albert (14-13), 5:30 p.m.
4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (32-2) vs. 5. Springville (27-4), 8 p.m.
2. Wapsie Valley (20-7) vs. No. 7. Burlington Notre Dame (17-5), 5:30 p.m.
3. Le Mars Gehlen (24-5) vs. 6. New London (22-7), 8 p.m.
Semifinals — Wednesday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m.
Final — Thursday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m.
