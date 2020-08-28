 Skip to main content
Glenwood offense enjoys big night
Glenwood offense enjoys big night

GLENWOOD — Glenwood quarterback Brock Sell accounted for six touchdowns as the Rams defeated Thomas Jefferson 57-7 on Friday.

Sell carried the ball nine times for 108 yards and three touchdowns while completing 7 of 15 passes for 188 yards and three more scores.

T.J.’s lone score of the night came on an Austin Schubert 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Next Friday, T.J. hosts Sioux City North, while Glenwood hosts Treynor.

Glenwood (1-0) 19 26 6 6--57

T.J. (0-1) 0 0 0 7--7

G Ryan Blum 23 pass from Brock Sell (Gavin Schau kick)

G: Sell 28 run (kick no good)

G: Sell 12 run (kick no good)

G: Sell 6 run (Schau kick)

G: Drew Gill 13 run (kick failed)

G: Blum 63 pass from Sell (kick failed)

G: Silas Bales 6 pass from Sell (Schau kick)

G: Tate Mayberry 34 run (conversion failed)

G Mayberry 20 run (kick blocked)

T: Austin Schubert 7 run (Carter Harold kick)

Stats

Glenwood

Team rushing: 293 yards. Passing: 188 yards.

TJ: 111 rushing , 45 passing

