Glenwood offense enjoys big night

GLENWOOD — Glenwood quarterback Brock Sell accounted for six touchdowns as the Rams defeated Thomas Jefferson 57-7 on Friday.
Sell carried the ball nine times for 108 yards and three touchdowns while completing 7 of 15 passes for 188 yards and three more scores.
T.J.’s lone score of the night came on an Austin Schubert 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Next Friday, T.J. hosts Sioux City North, while Glenwood hosts Treynor.
Glenwood (1-0) 19 26 6 6--57
T.J. (0-1) 0 0 0 7--7
G Ryan Blum 23 pass from Brock Sell (Gavin Schau kick)
G: Sell 28 run (kick no good)
G: Sell 12 run (kick no good)
G: Sell 6 run (Schau kick)
G: Drew Gill 13 run (kick failed)
G: Blum 63 pass from Sell (kick failed)
G: Silas Bales 6 pass from Sell (Schau kick)
G: Tate Mayberry 34 run (conversion failed)
G Mayberry 20 run (kick blocked)
T: Austin Schubert 7 run (Carter Harold kick)
Stats
Glenwood
Team rushing: 293 yards. Passing: 188 yards.
TJ: 111 rushing , 45 passing
