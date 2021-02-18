Glenwood sends a pair to day 2

DES MOINES — Glenwood sent a pair wrestlers onward Thursday at the state wrestling tournament.

Vincent Mayberry (5th ranked in 106) started the night off strong with a win by pin 1:16 into the second period. The freshman was looking to make a statement in his state debut, and he did exactly that.

“Ijust got into my offense and did my thing,” Mayberry said. “I came in here with a goal to place on the podium, but now I feel like I ha”

Mayberry will wrestle Williamsburg’s Gavin Jensen in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The rest of the opening round wasn’t as kind to the Rams, as freshman Matthew Beem (120), junior Mitch Mayberry (8th ranked in 182), and sophomore CJ Carter (195) all lost their opening round matches.

Beem (120) lost his first match by a 7-4 decision to Bondurant-Farar’s Rylie Anderson. Beem bounced back in the consolation round with a 10-4 decision win over Clear Lake’s Max Currier.

Beem like the others was aiming for first, but, knowing that third place is still up for the taking, is still plenty motivating.