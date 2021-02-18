Glenwood sends a pair to day 2

DES MOINES — Glenwood sent a pair wrestlers onward Thursday at the state wrestling tournament.
Vincent Mayberry (5th ranked in 106) started the night off strong with a win by pin 1:16 into the second period. The freshman was looking to make a statement in his state debut, and he did exactly that.
“Ijust got into my offense and did my thing,” Mayberry said. “I came in here with a goal to place on the podium, but now I feel like I ha”
Mayberry will wrestle Williamsburg’s Gavin Jensen in the quarterfinals on Friday.
The rest of the opening round wasn’t as kind to the Rams, as freshman Matthew Beem (120), junior Mitch Mayberry (8th ranked in 182), and sophomore CJ Carter (195) all lost their opening round matches.
Beem (120) lost his first match by a 7-4 decision to Bondurant-Farar’s Rylie Anderson. Beem bounced back in the consolation round with a 10-4 decision win over Clear Lake’s Max Currier.
Beem like the others was aiming for first, but, knowing that third place is still up for the taking, is still plenty motivating.
“My main goal this year is to just come out and wrestle my hardest and get on that podium,” Beem said. “Today didn’t work out for a state championship, but there’s still a chance for third.”
Mitch Mayberry and CJ Carter, however, lost their consolation matches thus eliminating them from the tournament. While Rams coach Tucker Weber certainly would have liked to get all wrestlers to Friday’s sessions, Weber is still happy for his two who will be battling on for the Rams on Friday.
“Bit of a rough day for us,” Weber said. “We were really hoping to get all four through, but two are out so we’ll focus on the two that are on the front side and the other who’s battling back. Hopefully it will lead to two medals which we’ll find out tomorrow.”
The class 2A state tournament sessions will resume Friday starting at 2:30 pm.