Glenwood softball falls in regionals

Glenwood softball saw its season come to an end in Thursday's regional quarterfinal game after giving up four extra-base hits including two home runs in an 8-3 loss to Creston on the road.

Glenwood took an early lead scoring a pair of runs in the top of the second before Creston took a 4-2 lead in the bottom half.

The Rams cut the deficit to one in the fourth before the Panthers pulled away in the sixth, scoring four runs.

Glenwood freshman McKenna Koehler sparked the Glenwood offense in the top of the second hitting a leadoff single. Freshman Mia Valquier singled in the following at bat.

A fielder's choice left runners on first and second. Freshman Sara Kolle hit an RBI single in the next at bat.

Junior Madison Barrett scored in a fielder's choice in the next at bat and Creston loaded the bases with an intentional walk. A fielder's choice and a fly out ended the inning.

Creston then took the lead scoring four runs on a leadoff single, wild pitch, passed ball, error, triple and another error.