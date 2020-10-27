Glenwood sweeps Lewis Central, returns to state

GLENWOOD -- Class 4A’s fourth ranked Glenwood Rams swept away the 12th ranked Lewis Central Titans to earn their second consecutive trip to state (25-14, 25-21, 25-17).
Lewis Central set a strong early tempo as they went up 10-4 early on, but the Rams fought back to eventually tie the game and also scored 15 unanswered points within the first set to win set one and start the match on a strong note.
“We came in really pumped,” Rams coach Chelsey Hirt said. “Our libero Kelly Embray was suddenly hurting because of a hamstring which kind of shook us up a bit, but it was great to see the girls fight back. We’ve always been a comeback team and that’s what we did to take that first set.”
“We knew this game was going to be a fight. Last time we saw them at their tournament they swept us. So, we were ready to fight, ready to battle and we came out with guns blazing.
From that point onward, the Rams seized and kept control of the match. Partial thanks goes to the Rams net attack as senior Elle Scarborough had 21 kills and junior Brynlee Arnold followed up with 11 kills and had two key blocks for the rams.
“I’m very happy with how consistent our girls were in the front row along with our defense and serving tonight,” Hirt said. “”
Lewis Central’s solid season now comes to a close with a final record of 19-7. Coach Mike Bond was pleased with how his Titans started the match, but in the end, the Rams found ways to silence each comeback attempt.
“We came out with some really good energy,” Bond said. “We may have surprised them a little bit, but I thought Glenwood played exceptionally well and we wish them the best of luck at state, and I think they’ll represent southwest Iowa and the Hawkeye Ten very well.”
The Titans with the loss will now move on from six seniors who played a big part in the Titans run to this regional final game.
“I think they set the tone as to what was going to happen this year,” Bond said. “They did well teaching all our underclassmen how to work and work hard and they taught them the skill of getting better everyday at practice. I’m very proud of them and I owe my seniors a lot of gratitude.”
The Rams now take their season back to Cedar Rapids for the second consecutive season. Last year it was one and done, but the Rams feel they have way more potential for their next appearance.
“We’re looking to go further this time,” Hirt said. “I think we have a very decent shot of doing that, being where we are ranking wise.”
Check back soon for information regarding state tournament match-ups and game times.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!