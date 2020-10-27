Glenwood sweeps Lewis Central, returns to state

GLENWOOD -- Class 4A’s fourth ranked Glenwood Rams swept away the 12th ranked Lewis Central Titans to earn their second consecutive trip to state (25-14, 25-21, 25-17).

Lewis Central set a strong early tempo as they went up 10-4 early on, but the Rams fought back to eventually tie the game and also scored 15 unanswered points within the first set to win set one and start the match on a strong note.

“We came in really pumped,” Rams coach Chelsey Hirt said. “Our libero Kelly Embray was suddenly hurting because of a hamstring which kind of shook us up a bit, but it was great to see the girls fight back. We’ve always been a comeback team and that’s what we did to take that first set.”

“We knew this game was going to be a fight. Last time we saw them at their tournament they swept us. So, we were ready to fight, ready to battle and we came out with guns blazing.

From that point onward, the Rams seized and kept control of the match. Partial thanks goes to the Rams net attack as senior Elle Scarborough had 21 kills and junior Brynlee Arnold followed up with 11 kills and had two key blocks for the rams.

“I’m very happy with how consistent our girls were in the front row along with our defense and serving tonight,” Hirt said. “”