Glenwood, Treynor win hardware at Ram Relays

The Glenwood girls track team scored 191.5 points at its home invite on Monday to bring home the team trophy. The Treynor boys won the boys’ side of the meet after scoring 149 points.
In the female standings, Atlantic was second with 120.5 points, Lewis Central was third with 100, Abraham Lincoln came in fourth with 88, Shenandoah took fifth with 79, St. Albert scored 55 for sixth, Red Oak came in seventh with 49, Sioux City West scored 32 to earn eighth and Thomas Jefferson came in ninth with 17.
Lewis Central finished runner-up in the boys’ division with 129 points, Glenwood was third with 126, Atlantic scored 84 for fourth, Red Oak managed 60 for fifth, Shenandoah scored 54 for sixth, Abraham Lincoln came in seventh with 47, St. Albert and Thomas Jefferson both scored 33 to tie for eighth and Sioux City West came in 10th with 21.
Emma Hughes led the Rams with 28 points after winning the 800-meter with a time of 2:29.85, the 3000 with an 11:27.78 and placing second in the 1500 with a time of 5:13.47.
Hughes wasn’t the only Glenwood girl to bring home a gold medal.
Marissa Audemore won the 100 hurdles with a 16.94, Abby Hughes placed first in the 400 hurdles with a 1:07.17 and Coryl Matheny cleared 4 feet, 10 inches in the high jump to win.
Glenwood also had multiple first-place relays. The 1600 relay of Danike Arnold, Neyla Nanfito, Nora Dougherty and Abby Hughes ran a 4:13.34 to win, the 400 shuttle hurdle relay of Lauren Becker, Carlie Clemmer, Abby Hughes and Ausdemore ran a 1:10.62 to win and the 800 sprint medley came in first with a time of 1:56.46 with a team of Zoie Carda, Lauren Roenfeldt, Matheny and Dougherty.
The Treynor boys were led by Noah James who won the 110 hurdles with a 15.79, placed first in the high jump after clearing 6-7, was a member of the winning 1600 relay which ran a 3:29.44 and was on the 1600 distance medley which came in second after running a 3:41.10.
The other members on the 1600 relay were Todd Pedersen, Devin Borthmann and Sid Schaff. The distance medley was made up of Evan Smith, Sid Schaaf and Todd Pedersen.
James wasn’t the only Cardinal to win an individual gold.
Cole Dooley ran a 10:26.20 in the 3200 to win and Schaaf won the 400 hurdles with a time of 55.86.
Treynor also won the 800 sprint medley after Smith, Jaxon Schumacher, Schaaf and Pedersen.
Multiple other athletes from area schools claimed gold medals outside of Treynor boys and Glenwood girls.
Silas Bales of Glenwood ran a 23.12 in the 200 to claim gold, Abraham Lincoln’s Kelsy Fox won the 400 with a time of 52.75, Nathan Sell of Lewis Central won the 800 with a 2:04.46, Ryan Rohe of Lewis Central jumped 21-6.25 in the long jump to win and Lewis Central’s Hunter Deyo won the shot put with a throw of 52 feet, 11.25 inches.
On the girls’ side, Maddie Bergman of Lewis Central placed first in the 100 with a time of 13.21.