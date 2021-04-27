Glenwood, Treynor win hardware at Ram Relays

The Glenwood girls track team scored 191.5 points at its home invite on Monday to bring home the team trophy. The Treynor boys won the boys’ side of the meet after scoring 149 points.

In the female standings, Atlantic was second with 120.5 points, Lewis Central was third with 100, Abraham Lincoln came in fourth with 88, Shenandoah took fifth with 79, St. Albert scored 55 for sixth, Red Oak came in seventh with 49, Sioux City West scored 32 to earn eighth and Thomas Jefferson came in ninth with 17.

Lewis Central finished runner-up in the boys’ division with 129 points, Glenwood was third with 126, Atlantic scored 84 for fourth, Red Oak managed 60 for fifth, Shenandoah scored 54 for sixth, Abraham Lincoln came in seventh with 47, St. Albert and Thomas Jefferson both scored 33 to tie for eighth and Sioux City West came in 10th with 21.

Emma Hughes led the Rams with 28 points after winning the 800-meter with a time of 2:29.85, the 3000 with an 11:27.78 and placing second in the 1500 with a time of 5:13.47.

Hughes wasn’t the only Glenwood girl to bring home a gold medal.

Marissa Audemore won the 100 hurdles with a 16.94, Abby Hughes placed first in the 400 hurdles with a 1:07.17 and Coryl Matheny cleared 4 feet, 10 inches in the high jump to win.