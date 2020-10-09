 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glenwood
0 comments

Glenwood

{{featured_button_text}}
Football graphic.jpg
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

DENISON – The Glenwood football team capped its regular season with a 34-0 shutout at Denison-Schleswig on Friday.

The Rams forced six turnovers, three fumbles and three interceptions, and outgained their opponent 402 yards to 171. The Rams did it with balance too, rushing for 199 and passing for 203.

Glenwood now awaits their playoff opponent, which is TBD.

Glenwood (5-2) 17 10 7 0—34

Denison (1-5) 0 0 0 0—0

G: Tate Mayberry 5 run (Brock Sell PAT)

G: Sell 33 field goal

G: C.J. Carter 2 run (Sell PAT)

G: Sell 22 field goal

G: Ryan Blum 38 from Mayberry (Sell PAT)

G: Silas Bales 50 from Mayberry (Sell PAT)

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert