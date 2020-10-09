DENISON – The Glenwood football team capped its regular season with a 34-0 shutout at Denison-Schleswig on Friday.
The Rams forced six turnovers, three fumbles and three interceptions, and outgained their opponent 402 yards to 171. The Rams did it with balance too, rushing for 199 and passing for 203.
Glenwood now awaits their playoff opponent, which is TBD.
Glenwood (5-2) 17 10 7 0—34
Denison (1-5) 0 0 0 0—0
G: Tate Mayberry 5 run (Brock Sell PAT)
G: Sell 33 field goal
G: C.J. Carter 2 run (Sell PAT)
G: Sell 22 field goal
G: Ryan Blum 38 from Mayberry (Sell PAT)
G: Silas Bales 50 from Mayberry (Sell PAT)
