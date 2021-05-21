Falcons golf flies on to state

For the first time in school history, the St. Albert boys golf team is heading to the state after winning the Class 1A district meet at the Crestwood Hills Golf Course in Anita.

The Falcons posted a season best 18-hole team score of 326, which was six strokes better than the second place Fremont-Mills Knights. After a season of dedication and hard work Falcons coach Mike Klusman and the Falcons earned their first ever team trip to the state tournament.

“It’s an incredibly special moment,” Klusman said. “I can’t even tell you how hard these guys have worked and what they’ve all done to make this happen. The effort they put in and to finally get this result is pretty incredible.

“Our goal heading into this was just not make make a big number. I told the guys if they got into trouble to just relax. We’re not professionals, we’re going have bad shots, but don’t let them linger and move on to the next hole or the next shot and that’s exactly what they did. I’m so super proud of these kids and to pull this off now for the first time in St. Albert history is really incredible.”