Falcons golf flies on to state

For the first time in school history, the St. Albert boys golf team is heading to the state after winning the Class 1A district meet at the Crestwood Hills Golf Course in Anita.
The Falcons posted a season best 18-hole team score of 326, which was six strokes better than the second place Fremont-Mills Knights. After a season of dedication and hard work Falcons coach Mike Klusman and the Falcons earned their first ever team trip to the state tournament.
“It’s an incredibly special moment,” Klusman said. “I can’t even tell you how hard these guys have worked and what they’ve all done to make this happen. The effort they put in and to finally get this result is pretty incredible.
“Our goal heading into this was just not make make a big number. I told the guys if they got into trouble to just relax. We’re not professionals, we’re going have bad shots, but don’t let them linger and move on to the next hole or the next shot and that’s exactly what they did. I’m so super proud of these kids and to pull this off now for the first time in St. Albert history is really incredible.”
Senior Brett Klusman led the Falcons with a score of 71, which was also the district meet’s best score as well. On Brett’s 18th hole, Mike recalled the senior making a put from about 6 feet out which save him par for the hole, which was a very special coach and athlete moment as well as a great father-son moment.
Once the rest of the team started filing their scores the celebration only grew bigger.
“It really was a special moment,” Mike Klusman said. “Golf is our passion and we just always try to get everyone to buy in with the confidence that we can pull this off and we did. It was just an incredible moment for everyone.”
Rounding out the top five for the Falcons were seniors Eliot Shaw and Luke Hubbard, who each carded an 84. Junior Lane Sundberg scored an 87 and Cameron Mardesen finished with an 89.
Klusman said a big part of the coaching credit has to go to his assistant coaches Brad Krohn and Jared Gast. Krohn was the last St. Albert golfer to make the state tournament before today’s achievements. As Klusman said, these things take a village.
“This was the first year where Brad has been an assistant,” Klusman said. “He and Jared have made a huge impact on these young boys as far as shaping them into being great golfers. It truly takes a village.”
The Class 1A state tournament will be played May 27-May 28 at Westwood Golf Course in Newton. The shotgun start on May 27 will be at 10:30 a.m.
Now that the Falcons have punched their ticket there, they’re looking to make their first state tournament trip one to remember in many ways.