Falcons have strong showing at Roncalli tournament

The St. Albert boys golf team shot an impressive 52 strokes less this season from their previous visit back in 2019, which helped lead the Falcons to a superb second-place finish at the Roncalli Tournament on Tuesday.

The Falcons had three guys finish within the top 10 individually which include senior Brett Klusman (81), senior Luke Hubbard (82) and senior Eliot Shaw (83). Klusman, notably, scored a 38 on his back nine holes. The team score ended up being 342 which was 16 strokes behind first place Mt. Michael (NE).

“I can’t complain, the guys played really well,” Falcons coach Mike Klusman said. “It was a nice second place finish at an always tough golf course. The boys are just working hard and getting better every day and feeling more and more confident, things are just really coming together.”

The other two scorers for St. Albert were junior Cameron Mardasen with a 96 and junior Lane Sundberg with a 97.

After missing out on last season entirely, one may think that this result would be quite the surprise to the Falcons. Klusman, however, never counts out the odds of seeing such results.