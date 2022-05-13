GIRLS GOLF: Cardinals win golf regionals

The Treynor girls golf team had four girls finish within the top 10 and placed first in the Class 2A Region 3B meet in Shenandoah on Friday. The victory earned them a spot at the Region 3 Final in Atlantic on Wednesday.

Treynor was the only team who scored under 400 strokes as they finished with a team score of 372 which was 52 strokes better than the second-place Panorama Panthers. Helping the Cardinals to their solid finish was Maddie Lewis, who was the meet’s medalist and her teammate Brooklynn Currin was the runner-up.

Rounding out the top 10 for Treynor, Andi Piitmann placed seventh overall and Keely Smith earned ninth.

Underwood, who also competed, placed sixth as a team and saw Lydia Bracker earn the best finish in 13th out of 37 golfers with a score of 110.

Listed below are the full team results and top 10 finishing individuals.

Team Results

1. Treynor, 372

2. Panorama, 424

3. Shenandoah, 436

4. Red Oak, 450

5. Clarinda, 452

6. Underwood, 473

7. West Central Valley, No Score

Top Individuals

1. Maddie Lewis, Treynor, 82

2. Brooklynn Currin, Treynor, 85

3. Filipa Bobber, Panorama, 89

4. Morgan McGargill, Shenandoah, 95

5. Gabby Welberg, Panorama, 97

6. Addey Lydon, Red Oak, 101

7. Andi Piitmann, Treynor, 102

8. Tatum Watkins, Clarinda, 102

9. Keely Smith, Treynor, 103

10. Brynn Knaus, Red Oak, 106