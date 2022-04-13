GIRLS GOLF: Riverside golfs against Panthers

Riverside’s two golfers dueled against Logan-Magnolia on a windy Tuesday afternoon at the Missouri Valley Country Club.
Adi Brink finished as the Bulldog’s top golfer and was the runner-up in the girls' duel against the Panthers. Brink carded a score of 49, just two strokes behind Lo-Ma’s Kali Collins with a 47.
Mia Meek carded a 65 for Riverside as the girls' second and final golfer.
On the boys' side, Logan-Magnolia’s Gavin Maguire was the individual winner with a score of 42, and Brody West carded a 44 for the Panthers.
Riverside will return to the course on April 22 when they meet Treynor at Treynor golf course.