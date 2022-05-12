GIRLS GOLF: Saintes win city golf title

The St. Albert girls golf team had five of its golfers place in the top 10 to claim the city title and Saintes senior Lainey Sheffield was crowned as the individual champ on a hot and windy Thursday at Fox Run Golf Course in Council Bluffs.

After playing just a nine-hole tournament, the Saintes as a team carded a score of 193, which was 53 strokes less than second-place team Abraham Lincoln.

The Saintes saw five of their six girls place in the top 10, or more specifically sixth or better including an all-Saintes top three list. Such success was great to see for coach Mike Klusman, who will now turn the team around to get ready for its district tournament on Friday.

“It’s really special,” Klusman said. “These girls have worked really hard and to win the city here today and have five of our six girls finish in the top 10 is very special. The girls shot as well as they have all year and hopefully the girls can carry this momentum over to tomorrow at districts.”

All the city coaches agreed to shorten the tournament from its original 18-hole format to just nine holes to account for the Class 1A district golf tournaments on the following day.

Leading the Saintes success was Sheffield, who was the city’s individual champion with a score of 45 and sophomore Alexis Narmi who was the city runner-up with a 47.

“Every year I’ve wanted to win this and I worked really hard to get it here in my final year,” Sheffield said. “I’m really proud of all of us, we had a rough meet on Monday and I’m glad that didn’t affect us and that we came back and now I’m excited about districts.”

“Going into districts as city champs is a great feeling to carry over for tomorrow,” Narmi added. “It just gives us a lot of confidence for districts. Having five of us shooting under 55 is great for us heading into tomorrow.”

Behind Sheffield and Narmi, sophomore Lily Khron placed third individually turning in a score of 50, Ella Klusman earned fifth place and carded a 51 and Ava Hughes took sixth place with a score of 53.

Listed below are the complete team results and the city's top 10 scoring individuals.

Team Results

1. St. Albert, 193

2. Abraham Lincoln, 246

3. Lewis Central, 252

4. Thomas Jefferson, No Score

Individual top 10

1. Lainey Sheffield, St. Albert, 45

2. Alexis Narmi, St. Albert, 47

3. Lily Krohn, St. Albert, 50

4. Lauren Hansen, Abraham Lincoln, 51

5. Ella Klusman, St. Albert, 51

6. Ava Hughes, St. Albert, 53

7. Sydney Thien, Lewis Central, 54

8. Chrisha Doss, Thomas Jefferson, 56

9. Jayden Hargrave, Abraham Lincoln, 62

10. Izzie Livingston, Lewis Central, 66