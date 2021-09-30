Lynx win City Dual over Yellow Jackets

“It was a fun day,” Lynx coach Rob Dittmer said. “It’s always fun for the kids, they always look forward to this, it’s a comfortable environment on a familiar course and everyone gets along and lifts each other up. The sportsmanship between everyone is also fun to see and today was no different.”
While the Lynx finished with the best team score, it was Yellow Jacket junior Jace Mundt who finished with the day’s best score, carding in with a 98.
All but one of the Lynx’s top four golfers finished with fewer strokes on the back nine holes after facing some challenges on the front nine. Sophomores Mason Garreans and Blake Higgins led the Lynx with the top two scores. Garreans led the Lynx Lynx with a score of 100 over 18 holes. Higgins was just a stroke behind at 101.
Scores aside, Higgins says the best part of today was just being able to play among friends in a relaxed competition on a course everyone is familiar with.
“It was a lot of fun today,” Higgins said. “Usually we get paired up with better teams like Heelan or Sioux City North or East. This week being able to play with some friends, with T.J., just made things a lot more relaxed and made the day way more fun and that really boosts your confidence. We just like having fun together.”
Helping Mundt to that meet-best score was a solid back nine where the junior shot an impressive 44 after shooting a 54 in the front nine.
“The front nine gave me some trouble,” Mundt said. “The back nine was very different. I played close to bogey golf on the back nine. The front nine was just okay, there were some rough spots at first, but that back nine really helped me turn things around.”
With the regular season now in the past both teams turn their focus to the upcoming district meet. The Lynx and Yellow Jackets both look to finish the year on a strong note.
“We’re realistic and we know that district is likely our last meet this year, it’s just the way it is,” Yellow Jackets coach Matt Conner said. “We’re just going to be thinking about ourselves and how we can play better than the last time on this course. Hopefully, everyone can improve on their scores from last time and we can end the season on a high note.”
The district meet is scheduled for Oct. 5 at Whispering Creek Golf Club in Sioux City.
Abraham Lincoln
Mason Garreans 100
Blake Higgins 101
Steven Stangl 104
Jaymeson Vandevelde 108
Team Score: 413
Thomas Jefferson
Jace Mundt 98