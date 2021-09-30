Lynx win City Dual over Yellow Jackets

“It was a fun day,” Lynx coach Rob Dittmer said. “It’s always fun for the kids, they always look forward to this, it’s a comfortable environment on a familiar course and everyone gets along and lifts each other up. The sportsmanship between everyone is also fun to see and today was no different.”

While the Lynx finished with the best team score, it was Yellow Jacket junior Jace Mundt who finished with the day’s best score, carding in with a 98.

All but one of the Lynx’s top four golfers finished with fewer strokes on the back nine holes after facing some challenges on the front nine. Sophomores Mason Garreans and Blake Higgins led the Lynx with the top two scores. Garreans led the Lynx Lynx with a score of 100 over 18 holes. Higgins was just a stroke behind at 101.

Scores aside, Higgins says the best part of today was just being able to play among friends in a relaxed competition on a course everyone is familiar with.

“It was a lot of fun today,” Higgins said. “Usually we get paired up with better teams like Heelan or Sioux City North or East. This week being able to play with some friends, with T.J., just made things a lot more relaxed and made the day way more fun and that really boosts your confidence. We just like having fun together.”