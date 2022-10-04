PREP GOLF: Golf season concludes for Yellow Jackets and Lynx

Another season of boys golf for Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln has come to a close after Tuesday afternoon’s district meet at Bent Tree Golf Course just outside of Council Bluffs.

Thomas Jefferson placed 12th out of 14 teams with Abraham Lincoln right behind them in 13th. Indianola was crowned the district champion and Waukee Northwest was the runner-up, Sioux City Heelan also beat out Ankeny by a point to claim the final team spot for state.

“We talked about how we want to shoot for our best score by the end of the year and this was our best score of the year,” Yellow Jackets coach Matt Connor said. “Our guys had never golfed on this course before so in the front nine you could see the guys were scoring a bit higher than we would like, but on the back nine, they began to figure things out, which is a compliment to them for adjusting to the course. ”

Kendall Bell was the best golfer for the Yellow Jackets as he was the only golfer who finished under 100 with a 98 officially for T.J. while Jacob Lesley had the team’s second-best score with 104. Jace Mundt and Derek Runions each scored a 106.

“This was the first time ever we golfed on this course so we knew this would have its challenges,” Lynx coach Rob Dittmer said. “We don’t get to host the district meet often and it’s the first time ever we had it here and the hospitality was great, the out-of-towners had lots of compliments on the course, which is nice, but it’s a very different course compared to the other ones here in town. There are a lot more hills and a lot more penalty areas. It’s a course that really demands you to keep your shots straight.”

Tucker Haitz carded the best score for the Lynx with a 98, Caleb Tripp had the second-best score with 113, Jordan Hargrave had the third-best score with 114, and Camden Wyant carded a 117 for A.L.

Listed below are the full team results.

1. Indianola, 288

2. Waukee Northwest, 297

3. Sioux City Heelan, 302

4. Ankeny, 303

5. Valley, 305

6. Norwalk, 308

7. Sioux City East, 318

8. LeMars, 320

9. Dallas Center-Grimes, 323

10. Sergeant Bluff-Lutton, 331

11. Sioux City North, 348

12. Thomas Jefferson, 414

13. Abraham Lincoln, 442

14. Sioux City West, No Score