Saintes edge past Titans

St. Albert defeated Lewis Central by three strokes at Fox Run Golf Course in a make-up match originally scheduled for April 20.

Saintes freshman Alexis Narmi carded a 53, while junior Lainey Sheffield and freshman Lily Krohn both shot a 54 to top Lewis Central by a slim three stroke margin, 224-227.

Lewis Central senior Taylor Elam had the meet’s best score of 48 strokes.

“That was a battle, no doubt about that,” Saintes coach Mike Klusman said. “Lily, Alexis and Lainey all shot really close to each other, obviously that helps. That’s a really decent score for these girls.

“There’s always a rivalry between two city schools. To get a victory is always nice. Lewis Central is a very tough competitor and we enjoy these close battles for sure.”

The Saintes next scheduled meet is against Glenwood at 3:30 p.m. on April 29 at Fox Run Golf Course. The Titans return to action at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at Glenwood.

Team’s top 5

Lewis Central

Taylor Elam 48

Jordan Petersen 57

Kaitlyn Brandenburg 60

Cora Johnson 62