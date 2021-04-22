 Skip to main content
Saintes edge past Titans
Lainey Sheffield.jpg

St. Albert junior Lainey Sheffield drives during a triangular on April 6.

 Staff file photo/Peter Huguenin

St. Albert defeated Lewis Central by three strokes at Fox Run Golf Course in a make-up match originally scheduled for April 20.

Saintes freshman Alexis Narmi carded a 53, while junior Lainey Sheffield and freshman Lily Krohn both shot a 54 to top Lewis Central by a slim three stroke margin, 224-227.

Lewis Central senior Taylor Elam had the meet’s best score of 48 strokes.

“That was a battle, no doubt about that,” Saintes coach Mike Klusman said. “Lily, Alexis and Lainey all shot really close to each other, obviously that helps. That’s a really decent score for these girls.

“There’s always a rivalry between two city schools. To get a victory is always nice. Lewis Central is a very tough competitor and we enjoy these close battles for sure.”

The Saintes next scheduled meet is against Glenwood at 3:30 p.m. on April 29 at Fox Run Golf Course. The Titans return to action at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at Glenwood.

Team’s top 5

Lewis Central

Taylor Elam 48

Jordan Petersen 57

Kaitlyn Brandenburg 60

Cora Johnson 62

Simmone McCarty 64

St. Albert

Alexis Narmi 53

Lily Krohn 54

Lainey Sheffeild 54

Ella Klusman 63

Ava Hughes 63

